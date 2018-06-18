Press release
British gift exports in high demand on Father’s Day
The demand for British goods has never been higher, with children around the world buying British on Father’s Day.
-
UK exports increased by 8.2 % in the year to May 2018
-
tech gadgets are top of the list in most Father’s Day wish lists
-
there is global demand for quality British goods, with companies such as Mo Bros and Extreme Fliers seeing a rise in their international business since joining the Department for International Trade’s (DIT) exporting programmes
The value of UK goods exports increased by 8.2 % in the year to May 2018, recent HMRC data shows.
Making the most of international demand, Leicester-based Mo Bros are now exporting their beard care goods to 78 countries, providing the latest facial fashion to fathers everywhere.
After embarking on the challenge to ‘grow a mo’ for charity in 2014, brothers Keval, Kunal and Savan Dattani identified a gap in the market for grooming products which catered for all beard types – and so Mo Bros was born. Sourcing the finest British ingredients, the brothers produce a beard care range, exporting over 250,000 products to men around the world in the last 3 years.
Kunal Dattani, co-founder of Mo Bro’s, said:
Since working with DIT, we’ve found that there is huge international appetite for our products. The quality of British-stamped products is appreciated around the world meaning the possibilities for exporting is huge – if we can do it, so can other businesses.
Tech gadgets are at the top of most Father’s Day wish lists this year, and Extreme Fliers – the designers and manufacturers of personal Micro Drone technology - have seen significant export growth in the US.
Vernon Kerswell founded the company 4 years ago and now has a team of 12 inventors, designers and engineers. Since joining DIT’s E-Exporting programme in 2017, the company has rapidly increased online sales through US tech e-marketplace Newegg.
Vernon Kerswell, CEO, Extreme Fliers said:
Out of our small design studio in South London, we have built one of the UK’s leading drone technology companies. By combining the best high-tech engineering with global supply chains, we are able to develop products and scale very fast. With the DIT’s E-Exporting programme our products can quickly reach exciting new markets and customers around the world.
International Trade Minister Graham Stuart MP said:
It’s great to see companies such as Mo Bros and Extreme Fliers making the most of an ever-growing global demand for British goods and services.
The Department for International Trade offers a wide range of export support services to assist British businesses to take advantage of these global opportunities. This support includes our international trade advisers, a comprehensive list of export opportunities on great.gov.uk and our award-winning export credit agency, UK Export Finance.
Recent figures released by HMRC show the number of businesses exporting goods in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland is at 109,000 – a rise of 4.1 % from the previous year.
In the first months of 2018, the average value of goods exported per business was £750,000.
