British Forces Cyprus contribute to HM The King’s Coronation

Personnel stationed at British Forces Cyprus, a Strategic Command overseas base, will be participating in the Coronation of HM King Charles III in London.

The ceremonial groups have participated in training in the UK, alongside other members of the British and Commonwealth Armed Forces, before they represent The Sovereign Base Areas at the Coronation.

The Sovereign Base Areas in Cyprus are part of the global network of locations, managed by Strategic Command, that provide UK Defence with a global reach and support the security of the UK, its allies, and partner nations.

Soldiers from the Duke of Lancaster's Regiment undertake their final inspection parade in Episkopi, Cyprus

Asked about the importance of the Coronation to those posted overseas, Commander British Forces Cyprus and Administrator of the Sovereign Base Areas, Air Vice Marshal Peter Squires, said:

The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III is an especially momentous event for the UK Overseas Territory on Cyprus and all those who serve or support our work here. Having conducted our own Proclamation Ceremony last September and with the Administrator being appointed directly by the Sovereign, we have a close relationship with the Monarchy as demonstrated by the many Royal visits we have hosted, most recently when Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal opened the Queen Berengaria School in January. We are proud that British Forces from Cyprus have been chosen to participate in the Coronation, and our personnel and families will join the rest of the UK, the Commonwealth and globe in enjoying this historic occasion throughout the weekend of celebration.

