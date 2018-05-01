BPS 2018 applications due in the next two weeks

With two weeks to go until the deadline to submit applications, the RPA is continuing to encourage farmers to apply early to ensure their application is submitted in good time.

The RPA has received over 88% of applications online, as farmers continue to make the switch from paper forms.

Farming Minister George Eustice said:

It is good to see more farmers submitting their applications online, with over 31,000 received so far. Applying online makes it easier to check and update personal and business details, as well as view and transfer land and entitlements. I would encourage the remaining farmers who have yet to submit their application to do so early and online, so that they can be certain the RPA will receive these ahead of the deadline.

Farmers and land managers need to submit their BPS applications in the next fortnight before midnight on 15 May, in order claim for their single farm payment for 2018.

Help and support for applicants is available through our online guidance, “How to” videos and by telephone. Further information can be found on here.

The RPA are getting a number of calls relating to Rural Payments service passwords.

Advice on resetting your password is available via the YouTube video below.

RPA YouTube channel.