Bolton and Trafford to remain under existing restrictions

Following a significant change in the level of infection rates over the last few days, a decision has been taken that Bolton and Trafford will now remain under existing restrictions. This decision has been made in collaboration with local leaders after reviewing the latest data. We continually monitor outbreaks across the country, and have seen infection rates increase more than 3 times in Bolton in under a week, and double in Trafford since the last review. We have always been clear we will take swift and decisive action where needed to contain outbreaks. We can bring the rates down if we continue to work together and I urge everyone to continue to play their part by following the rules – get tested if you have symptoms, self-isolate and practise social distancing.

Background information

Public Health England, the Joint Biosecurity Centre and NHS Test and Trace are constantly monitoring the levels of infection and other data on prevalence of the virus across the country. As has always been the case, these measures are kept under constant review.

We continue to work closely with councils, local MPs and scientific experts to keep all restrictions under constant consideration.

Restrictions in Trafford and Bolton will remain, meaning residents cannot meet people outside their bubbles either indoors in homes or in gardens.

The latest data for Bolton shows the weekly incidence rate is now at 66.6 cases per 100,000 people on 30 August. This compares to 18.9 per 100,000 people between 17 August and 23 August. This data is subject to revision and may be revised up in future releases.

Latest data for Trafford shows weekly incidence at 36.8 cases per 100,000 people on 30 August. This compares to 17.8 per 100,000 people between 17 Aug and 23 August. This data is subject to revision and may be revised up in future releases.

Everyone must continue to play their part by following local rules, and self-isolating and requesting a free test as soon as they get any symptoms.

The lifting of restrictions in Burnley, Hyndburn, Stockport and parts of Calderdale, Kirklees and Bradford will go ahead from midday today (2 September).