Blackpool Council joins HM Land Registry’s digital Local Land Charges Register

From 20 November 2018, anyone requiring Local Land Charges (LLC) searches in the local authority area of Blackpool Council will need to get them from HM Land Registry rather than going directly to the council.

Blackpool Council is the fourth area to migrate its Local Land Charges data to HM Land Registry’s national register, following Warwick District Council, Liverpool City Council and City of London Corporation.

Neil Jack, Chief Executive at Blackpool Council said:

We have been working closely with HM Land Registry to check, update and digitise thousands of local land charges before migration to their central register. Our team have worked hard to assist HM Land Registry make local land charges instantly available online, and this will help to make homebuying and investing in business development in Blackpool simpler and faster.

Karina Singh, Head of Transformation at HM Land Registry said:

I am delighted that Blackpool Council’s Local Land Charges data is now included in HM Land Registry’s digital register. The creation of the LLC service is one of the key ways in which HMLR is working to transform the conveyancing process by providing easier access to information.

HM Land Registry is working in partnership with a number of local authorities in England to migrate their Local Land Charges data to a central, digital register as part of a phased approach. Once migrated, anyone will be able to get instant online search results via GOV.UK using the Search for Local Land Charges service.

HM Land Registry’s business customers can use their existing portal and Business Gateway channels or their usual search providers to access Local Land Charges data for those local authorities which have migrated.

Customers will need to continue to submit CON29 enquiries to the local authority.

For an overview of the new service, watch our short video.

For more information, read about the Local Land Charges Programme.