Digital Local Land Charges Register goes live for Liverpool City Council

From 3 September 2018, anyone requiring Local Land Charges searches in the local authority area of Liverpool City Council will need to get them from HM Land Registry rather than going directly to the council.

Liverpool is the second local authority to migrate its Local Land Charges data to the new national register following the launch of the service on 11 July 2018 with Warwick District Council.

HM Land Registry is working in partnership with several local authorities in England this year to migrate their Local Land Charges data to a central, digital register. Once migrated, anyone will be able to get instant online search results via GOV.UK using the service: Search for Local Land Charges.

HM Land Registry’s business customers can use their existing portal and Business Gateway channels or their usual search providers.

Customers will need to continue to submit CON29 enquiries to the local authority.

HM Land Registry is leading the way in using digital technology to provide quicker and simpler services for homebuyers.

For an overview of the service, watch our short video (1 minute 18 seconds).

watch our short video.

For more information, read about the Local Land Charges Programme.