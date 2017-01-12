Bids open to host tenth annual Armed Forces Day National Event

In 2018 Armed Forces Day is celebrating ten years of supporting our Armed Forces Community, from serving personnel and reserves to veterans, cadets and families.

Taking place on Saturday 23 June 2018, the tenth Armed Forces Day National Event will be a chance for the British public to say “Thank You” to the Armed Forces for their hard work and sacrifice to keep us safe at home and abroad.

Celebrations will take place up and down the country, but the host of the National Event will be the centrepiece of a nationwide celebration.

In recent years Armed Forces Day has been held right across the country, showing the spectrum of British society - from the nation’s capitals like Edinburgh and Cardiff and classic market town Guildford to coastal communities like Cleethorpes and Blackpool.

This year’s National Event hosts, Liverpool Council, are planning a spectacular range of celebrations. Liverpool’s Assistant Mayor, Councillor Wendy Simon, said:

We are delighted to be hosting this year’s national Armed Forces Day as it gives us the chance to recognise the role of the Armed Forces and thank all those men and women who have dedicated their lives to protecting our country. Here in Liverpool we aren’t strangers to hosting high profile, large-scale outdoor events and it’s important never to underestimate the value of being culturally ambitious. Hosting the likes of Armed Forces Day will bring more people into the city, which in turn boosts the local economy as money is spent in areas such as retail, leisure and tourist attractions. And then of course there is the pride and feel-good factor felt by people who live and work in the city – it is a coup for their home city to stage an event of this calibre and the positive response this generates is priceless.”

Anyone interested in becoming the 2018 host should contact the Ministry of Defence Armed Forces Day team for more information by email at armedforcesday-events@mod.uk or by telephone on 020 7807 0970. The deadline for applications to be considered as host is 15 March.