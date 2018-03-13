Press release
Attempted attack on Palestinian Prime Minister: Statement
Minister for the Middle East, Alistair Burt MP, has issued a statement following the attempted attack on the Palestinian Prime Minister, Rami Hamdallah
Minister Burt said:
I am shocked to hear of the attack on Palestinian Prime Minister Hamdallah’s convoy in Gaza this morning. I strongly condemn this attack, for which there is no justification. My thoughts are with those who were injured, and I wish them a speedy recovery.
The UK continues to support the return of the legitimate Palestinian Authority to the Gaza Strip, and we encourage those involved to engage constructively towards this objective. We urge non-violence, dialogue and progress towards a sustainable reconciliation and an improvement in the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
