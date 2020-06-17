Armed Forces Week 2020 begins on Monday 22 June, culminating with Armed Forces Day on 27 June and each day of the week has a specific theme.

Armed Forces Week themes:

Monday: launch and Global Armed Forces

Tuesday: Innovation

Wednesday: Reserves Day

Thursday: Veterans

Friday: Cadets

While celebrations and events have now become virtual, there are still plenty of ways you can show your support for the Reservists, Veterans, Service Families and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers within your organisations.

How to get involved

Take on the virtual 13 Bridges Challenge and walk 10 miles throughout Armed Forces Week.

SSAFA’s 13 Bridges Walk was going to be London’s premier event for Armed Forces Day and an opportunity for companies and individuals to show their support for our Armed Forces while raising funds for SSAFA, the UK Armed Forces charity.

Due to the circumstances around Covid-19 we are going virtual! Taking part is easy, simply register(this link takes you to the GivePenny website, and fundraising page will be set up for you!). This event was originally meant to showcase the bridges of London and the amazing work our armed forces do, so why not use your walk to showcase the bridges in your local area or pay your respects by walking to your local war memorial, base or landmark.

Reservists, wear your uniform at home or to ‘work’ on 24 June.

While the office seems like a distant memory and many of us are still working from home, on 24 June celebrate Reserves Day and wear your uniform at home or to ‘work’. Take selfies from your home office or while video conferencing with your colleagues! Remember to tag us in your social posts and use the hashtag #SaluteOurForces.

You are invited to join a 30 minute update this Reserves Day, 24 June, from 11:30am to 12:00pm on Zoom. As well as a thank you to all the supportive employers, this is an opportunity for you to ask questions and receive a real time update from the Royal Navy Reserve. The meeting will be open to all members of the Maritime Reserves and Employers. View the Reserves Day update for employers with the Commander of the Maritime Reserves ( PDF , 150KB, 1 page).

Take part in the very first DRM/SSAFA Armed Forces Week Quiz on 25 June

This year Defence Relationship Management is joining forces with SSAFA to deliver a virtual Armed Forces Week Quiz!

SSAFA’s excellent team of volunteers and staff have been working harder than ever during the Covid-19 crisis to continue providing support to the armed forces community. Now is your opportunity to give back to SSAFA by taking part in the virtual Armed Forces Week quiz! At 4:30pm on 25 June we are calling on our Armed Forces Covenant community to get involved! It’s free to take part! Register on the SSAFA website.

Join Scarborough Council in celebrating a virtual Armed Forces Day on 27 June

The 2020 national Armed Forces Day event was due to be hosted by Scarborough Council. While the event unfortunately had to be cancelled, they have worked hard to bring many elements of the day to their virtual event which will shine a spotlight on local and national military veterans, and serving personnel, honouring their unstinting commitment, service and sacrifice. Visitors to the website will be able to view military related videos and personal stories, enjoy images and personal recollections from previous Armed Forces Day events, take part in themed children’s activities and competitions. Visit the Scarborough Armed Forces Day website for more information.