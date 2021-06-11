Armed Forces personnel recognised by the Queen for diversity and inclusion work

A number of serving personnel have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List this year for demonstrating outstanding commitment and dedication to their roles in a variety of operational activities.

Several individuals were specifically honoured for developing initiatives that encourage diversity and inclusion in Defence.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:

Congratulations to our esteemed Armed Forces personnel receiving state honours from Her Majesty The Queen in this year’s Birthday Honours List.

The work our people do every day is nothing short of exceptional and I am proud to see so many individuals recognised for going above and beyond the call of duty to achieve excellence.

They are a great source of pride and inspiration for our country.

Minister for Defence People and Veterans Leo Docherty said:

Defence’s greatest asset is its people and the Queen’s Birthday Honours List is a clear testament to that.

I would like to thank our Armed Forces who work tirelessly to serve our country and are constantly standing ready to protect the UK and our allies.

Diversity strengthens Defence and it is excellent to see our personnel stepping up to make our organisation inclusive for all who serve.

Among the winners is Lieutenant Colonel Scott Wallace of the Royal Marines, who has been recommended for an MBE for his tireless work in promoting wheelchair basketball across the Armed Forces as a significant method of recovery for injured personnel. Lt Col Wallace has spent many hours outside his military role coaching players who have competed at the Invictus Games, Paralympics and World Championships. Throughout Covid-19, he conducted virtual training sessions online and has been instrumental in transforming the profile of wheelchair basketball.

Lieutenant Colonel Scott Wallace said:

It is a huge privilege to be made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List. Rather than for my actions, it more appropriately serves as a recognition of the continued and prolonged support of my family in my endeavours to use adaptive and disability sport to help serving and veteran wounded, injured and sick service personnel both in their recovery pathways and in their maintenance of wellbeing post life-changing circumstances.

This is both humbling and in addition to the immense satisfaction gained from being involved with some truly inspiring individuals.

Another significant contribution honoured Warrant Officer Class 2 Sheridan Lucas of the Army’s Royal Logistic Corps who developed and implemented the first male and female integrated platoons. WO2 Lucas’ work has shaped how the infantry trains women in ground close combat, ensuring the success of a hugely important project. Outside of her military role, WO2 Lucas has represented the Army, Wales and Great Britain in powerlifting.

Warrant Officer Class 2 Sheridan Lucas said:

I am totally shocked and overwhelmed. It’s something I certainly never thought I would achieve. The Army has given me so many opportunities. The role at ITC was a privilege and honour, supporting the first females make history.

I was simply a voice of experience and I am so happy it made a difference, The young ladies that embarked on that adventure deserve all the credit. I’m always so proud when I’m in a training establishment role as I get to see the greatness the Army is developing.

Flight Lieutenant Kyle Roachford of the Royal Air Force, who has been Chair of the RAF’s BAME Network for over seven years, also received an MBE honour. Throughout this role, Flt Lt Roachford provided valuable advice to senior members of the service and proved influential in helping talented personnel from BAME backgrounds succeed in their careers. Under his leadership, the BAME Network has grown immensely, and his commitment to supporting BAME personnel has led to positive and vital change across Defence.

Flight Lieutenant (now Squadron Leader) Kyle Roachford said:

I am honoured and humbled to have been appointed as a Member of the British Empire. This represents the work that has been achieved by so many in the RAF BAME Network, to help our organisation progress which will improve recruitment and retention. Therefore, I accept this award on their behalf. Diversity is at the heart of all that we do, and it is my hope that every individual can bring their whole self to work and represent the society we protect.

The full list of winners for the military division of the Queen’s Birthday Honours List can be found here.