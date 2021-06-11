The Military division of the Queen's Birthday Honours List 2021

A number of military personnel have been granted state honours for their work in the Armed Forces.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: Congratulations to our esteemed Armed Forces personnel receiving state honours from Her Majesty The Queen in this year’s Birthday Honours List. The work our people do every day is nothing short of exceptional and I am proud to see so many individuals recognised for going above and beyond the call of duty to achieve excellence. They are a great source of pride and inspiration for our country.

Royal Navy Awards

Promotions in an appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the bath.

As Knight Commander

Admiral Antony David RADAKIN, CB, ADC

As Companions

Rear Admiral Andrew Paul BURNS, OBE

Rear Admiral Philip John HALLY, MBE

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.

As Commanders

Commodore Robert James Astley BELLFIELD

Rear Admiral Matthew BRIERS

Surgeon Captain John SHARPLEY

As Officers

Lieutenant Colonel Richard ALSTON

Commander Andrew HORLOCK

Lieutenant Colonel James Austin Ellery LEWIS

Commander Steven MCALLISTER

Commander Christopher MOOREY

Commander Alan Neil Lawrence Michael NEKREWS, QGM

Commander (now Captain) Suzi NIELSEN

As Members

Lieutenant Commander Karen Elizabeth Snel BARNICOAT

Lieutenant Commander Simon HAWTHORN

Lieutenant Commander Bryan MCCAVOUR

Lieutenant Oliver James MULCAHY

Major Erik Michael NIELSEN

Warrant Officer 1 Kieran ROE

Lieutenant Commander Karen SHORTLAND

Acting Chief Petty Officer Logistician (Supply Chain) Matthew TALLENTYRE

Acting Lieutenant Colonel Scott Peter WALLACE

Major Steven WARD

Lieutenant Andrew WITTS

Army awards

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the bath.

As Knight Commander

General Timothy Buchan RADFORD, CB, DSO, OBE

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.

As Knight Commander

Lieutenant General Christopher Linley TICKELL, CBE

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the bath.

As Companions

Lieutenant General Douglas McKenzie CHALMERS, DSO, OBE

Major General Neil David SEXTON

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.

As Commanders

Colonel Jeremy David BAGSHAW

Brigadier James Matthew SENIOR

Brigadier Sara Louise SHARKEY

Colonel Graham TAYLOR

As Officers

Major (Acting Lieutenant Colonel) Gregory George ANDREWS, MBE, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel Robert John Trevelyan CLOKE, Intelligence Corps

Lieutenant Colonel Elizabeth Anne Stratton FIELDHOUSE, Royal Army Medical Corps

Lieutenant Colonel Shamus Antony KELLY, The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers

Lieutenant Colonel David Thomas PACK, MBE, The Royal Gurkha Rifles

Colonel Daniel Michael REA

Lieutenant Colonel Dylan READ, The Royal Logistic Corps

Major Christopher Mark ROBERTS, Royal Army Physical Training Corps

Chaplain to the Forces (1st Class) Reverend Andrew James TOTTEN, MBE

As Members

Lieutenant Colonel Piers Lyndon ASHFIELD, DSO, Grenadier Guards

Major Matthew Stanley BAGSHAW, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Lieutenant Colonel Duncan BAILEY, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)

Sergeant Keith Joseph BAKER, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Staff Sergeant Jamie BARRETT, The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeth’s Own)

Warrant Officer Class 1 Angus William BARTABY, Army Air Corps

Major Andrew Martin BUCKLEY, Royal Army Medical Corps

Captain (Acting Major) Paul David COLVILLE, The Royal Regiment of Scotland

Lieutenant Colonel Robert Harding DAVISON, The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment

Captain (Local Major) Jayne Louise DONAGHUE, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)

Lieutenant Colonel Richard James Hamilton GREEN, Grenadier Guards

Major Gerald Martin HEDGER, TD, VR, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve

Warrant Officer Class 2 Richard Kit HELMN, The Yorkshire Regiment, Army Reserve

Major Luke George HOARE, Army Air Corps

Chaplain to the Forces (3rd Class) Reverend Alan Paul JEANS, Royal Army Chaplains’ Department, Army Cadet Force

Major Gavin Charles KIMBERLIN, MC, The Mercian Regiment

Sergeant James William LAMBIE, The Parachute Regiment

Major James Daniel LOWEN, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Warrant Officer Class 2 Sheridan LUCAS, The Royal Logistic Corps

Major Norman MACLEOD, Army Cadet Force

Major Kenneth Allan PICKERING, Army Cadet Force

Warrant Officer Class 2 James Joseph POWELL, The Parachute Regiment

Captain Joseph Edmund Geoffrey READ, Adjutant General’s Corps (Educational and Training Services Branch)

Captain Michael David RIDLEY, Royal Corps of Signals

Captain Vivekjung SHAH, Queen’s Own Gurkha Logistic Regiment

Staff Sergeant Simon Patrick SPRIGGS, Intelligence Corps

Lieutenant Colonel Alasdair Fortune Lyon STEELE, VR, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, Army Reserve

Major Toshiaki Alexander SUZUKI, The Parachute Regiment

Major Christopher David TAYLOR, Royal Army Medical Corps

Lieutenant Colonel Patricia Lynne WALTERS, Royal Army Medical Corps

Major Damian Arthur Charles WARREN, Corps of Royal Engineers

Warrant Officer Class 1 Daniel Lewis WINFIELD, The Royal Logistic Corps

Major Nicholas Edward John ZORAB, The Royal Welsh

Royal Red Cross

As an Ordinary Member of the Royal Red Cross, First Class

Colonel Sharon FINDLAY

As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class

Staff Sergeant Tracey Ann CULLEY, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps

Queen’s Volunteer Reserves Medal

Warrant Officer Class 2 Andrew David EKE, VR, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve

Colonel Thammy EVANS, VR, Army Reserve

Major Cyril STEVENSON, VR, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve

Warrant Officer Class 2 Samuel Stewart VANDAL, VR, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve

Royal Air Force Awards

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the bath.

As Companions

Air Vice-Marshal Simon David ELLARD

Air Vice-Marshal Warren Austin William JAMES, CBE

Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.

As Commanders

Group Captain Daniel JAMES

Group Captain Adam Boyd WARDROPE, DFC

Group Captain Katherine Patricia WILSON, OBE

As Officers

Wing Commander Robert Edward BRAYBROOK

Wing Commander Andrew COE

Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Gerard John Julian CURRIE

Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Mark George JACKSON

Wing Commander Robert James LINDFIELD

Squadron Leader Martin Elliott Wallace PERT

As Members

Warrant Officer Sarah Louise COTMAN

Flight Sergeant (now Acting Warrant Officer) Andrea Joy DEMARNEY

Squadron Leader Gareth ELLIOTT

Squadron Leader Katherine Elizabeth INGRAM

Flight Lieutenant James Alan KUHT

Warrant Officer Mary-Ellen NASH

Squadron Leader Nana Akuffo OTENG-GYAN

Acting Wing Commander Andrew Christopher PASS

Flight Lieutenant Andrew David PREECE

Flight Lieutenant Kyle Yohann Xavier ROACHFORD

Squadron Leader Justin James SALMON

Warrant Officer (now Flight Lieutenant) Gareth Morgan WILLIAMS

Queen’s volunteer reserves medal