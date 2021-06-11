The Military division of the Queen's Birthday Honours List 2021
Defence personnel have been granted state honours by Her Majesty the Queen in the annual Birthday Honours List.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:
Congratulations to our esteemed Armed Forces personnel receiving state honours from Her Majesty The Queen in this year’s Birthday Honours List.
The work our people do every day is nothing short of exceptional and I am proud to see so many individuals recognised for going above and beyond the call of duty to achieve excellence.
They are a great source of pride and inspiration for our country.
Royal Navy Awards
Promotions in an appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the bath.
As Knight Commander
- Admiral Antony David RADAKIN, CB, ADC
As Companions
Rear Admiral Andrew Paul BURNS, OBE
Rear Admiral Philip John HALLY, MBE
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.
As Commanders
Commodore Robert James Astley BELLFIELD
Rear Admiral Matthew BRIERS
Surgeon Captain John SHARPLEY
As Officers
Lieutenant Colonel Richard ALSTON
Commander Andrew HORLOCK
Lieutenant Colonel James Austin Ellery LEWIS
Commander Steven MCALLISTER
Commander Christopher MOOREY
Commander Alan Neil Lawrence Michael NEKREWS, QGM
Commander (now Captain) Suzi NIELSEN
As Members
Lieutenant Commander Karen Elizabeth Snel BARNICOAT
Lieutenant Commander Simon HAWTHORN
Lieutenant Commander Bryan MCCAVOUR
Lieutenant Oliver James MULCAHY
Major Erik Michael NIELSEN
Warrant Officer 1 Kieran ROE
Lieutenant Commander Karen SHORTLAND
Acting Chief Petty Officer Logistician (Supply Chain) Matthew TALLENTYRE
Acting Lieutenant Colonel Scott Peter WALLACE
Major Steven WARD
Lieutenant Andrew WITTS
Army awards
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the bath.
As Knight Commander
- General Timothy Buchan RADFORD, CB, DSO, OBE
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.
As Knight Commander
- Lieutenant General Christopher Linley TICKELL, CBE
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the bath.
As Companions
Lieutenant General Douglas McKenzie CHALMERS, DSO, OBE
Major General Neil David SEXTON
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.
As Commanders
Colonel Jeremy David BAGSHAW
Brigadier James Matthew SENIOR
Brigadier Sara Louise SHARKEY
Colonel Graham TAYLOR
As Officers
Major (Acting Lieutenant Colonel) Gregory George ANDREWS, MBE, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve
Lieutenant Colonel Robert John Trevelyan CLOKE, Intelligence Corps
Lieutenant Colonel Elizabeth Anne Stratton FIELDHOUSE, Royal Army Medical Corps
Lieutenant Colonel Shamus Antony KELLY, The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers
Lieutenant Colonel David Thomas PACK, MBE, The Royal Gurkha Rifles
Colonel Daniel Michael REA
Lieutenant Colonel Dylan READ, The Royal Logistic Corps
Major Christopher Mark ROBERTS, Royal Army Physical Training Corps
Chaplain to the Forces (1st Class) Reverend Andrew James TOTTEN, MBE
As Members
Lieutenant Colonel Piers Lyndon ASHFIELD, DSO, Grenadier Guards
Major Matthew Stanley BAGSHAW, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
Lieutenant Colonel Duncan BAILEY, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)
Sergeant Keith Joseph BAKER, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
Staff Sergeant Jamie BARRETT, The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeth’s Own)
Warrant Officer Class 1 Angus William BARTABY, Army Air Corps
Major Andrew Martin BUCKLEY, Royal Army Medical Corps
Captain (Acting Major) Paul David COLVILLE, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
Lieutenant Colonel Robert Harding DAVISON, The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment
Captain (Local Major) Jayne Louise DONAGHUE, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)
Lieutenant Colonel Richard James Hamilton GREEN, Grenadier Guards
Major Gerald Martin HEDGER, TD, VR, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve
Warrant Officer Class 2 Richard Kit HELMN, The Yorkshire Regiment, Army Reserve
Major Luke George HOARE, Army Air Corps
Chaplain to the Forces (3rd Class) Reverend Alan Paul JEANS, Royal Army Chaplains’ Department, Army Cadet Force
Major Gavin Charles KIMBERLIN, MC, The Mercian Regiment
Sergeant James William LAMBIE, The Parachute Regiment
Major James Daniel LOWEN, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
Warrant Officer Class 2 Sheridan LUCAS, The Royal Logistic Corps
Major Norman MACLEOD, Army Cadet Force
Major Kenneth Allan PICKERING, Army Cadet Force
Warrant Officer Class 2 James Joseph POWELL, The Parachute Regiment
Captain Joseph Edmund Geoffrey READ, Adjutant General’s Corps (Educational and Training Services Branch)
Captain Michael David RIDLEY, Royal Corps of Signals
Captain Vivekjung SHAH, Queen’s Own Gurkha Logistic Regiment
Staff Sergeant Simon Patrick SPRIGGS, Intelligence Corps
Lieutenant Colonel Alasdair Fortune Lyon STEELE, VR, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, Army Reserve
Major Toshiaki Alexander SUZUKI, The Parachute Regiment
Major Christopher David TAYLOR, Royal Army Medical Corps
Lieutenant Colonel Patricia Lynne WALTERS, Royal Army Medical Corps
Major Damian Arthur Charles WARREN, Corps of Royal Engineers
Warrant Officer Class 1 Daniel Lewis WINFIELD, The Royal Logistic Corps
Major Nicholas Edward John ZORAB, The Royal Welsh
Royal Red Cross
As an Ordinary Member of the Royal Red Cross, First Class
- Colonel Sharon FINDLAY
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class
- Staff Sergeant Tracey Ann CULLEY, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps
Queen’s Volunteer Reserves Medal
Warrant Officer Class 2 Andrew David EKE, VR, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve
Colonel Thammy EVANS, VR, Army Reserve
Major Cyril STEVENSON, VR, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve
Warrant Officer Class 2 Samuel Stewart VANDAL, VR, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve
Royal Air Force Awards
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most honourable order of the bath.
As Companions
Air Vice-Marshal Simon David ELLARD
Air Vice-Marshal Warren Austin William JAMES, CBE
Promotions in and appointments to the military division of the most excellent order of the British Empire.
As Commanders
Group Captain Daniel JAMES
Group Captain Adam Boyd WARDROPE, DFC
Group Captain Katherine Patricia WILSON, OBE
As Officers
Wing Commander Robert Edward BRAYBROOK
Wing Commander Andrew COE
Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Gerard John Julian CURRIE
Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Mark George JACKSON
Wing Commander Robert James LINDFIELD
Squadron Leader Martin Elliott Wallace PERT
As Members
Warrant Officer Sarah Louise COTMAN
Flight Sergeant (now Acting Warrant Officer) Andrea Joy DEMARNEY
Squadron Leader Gareth ELLIOTT
Squadron Leader Katherine Elizabeth INGRAM
Flight Lieutenant James Alan KUHT
Warrant Officer Mary-Ellen NASH
Squadron Leader Nana Akuffo OTENG-GYAN
Acting Wing Commander Andrew Christopher PASS
Flight Lieutenant Andrew David PREECE
Flight Lieutenant Kyle Yohann Xavier ROACHFORD
Squadron Leader Justin James SALMON
Warrant Officer (now Flight Lieutenant) Gareth Morgan WILLIAMS
Queen’s volunteer reserves medal
Acting Corporal Jane Elizabeth JONES
Warrant Officer John Campbell WEBSTER, VR