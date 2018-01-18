Appointments to the advisory committee on business appointments

Jonathan, Susan and Richard have been appointed following an open competition run in accordance with the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ Code of Practice.

Further Information

The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments was established by the Prime Minister in 1975. The Committee independently advises former Ministers, the Prime Minister, First Ministers for Scotland and Wales, Foreign Secretary, Defence Secretary, and departmental Permanent Secretaries on applications referred to it, under the Government’s Business Appointment Rules (the Rules).

Committee members receive an annual honorarium of £3,000. Members are also eligible to claim any reasonable travel and subsistence expenses incurred in the course of their work.

The appointment of Jonathan Baume, Susan Liautaud and Richard Thomas was made fully in accordance with the Commissioner for Public Appointments Code of Practice. All appointees have declared no political activity within the past five years.

Additional information about the Committee and its work is available on its website.

The membership of the Committee with effect from 1 February 2018 will be:

Chair

Baroness Angela Browning

Members: