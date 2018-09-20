Appointments to National Park and AONB boards

Appointments to England’s National Park Authorities and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) Conservation Boards have been made by Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Michael Gove.

National Park Authority members have a primary responsibility to ensure that the Authority furthers the statutory purposes of the Park. Five members have recently been appointed for four-year terms (ending June 2022) on the following National Park Authorities and Broads Authority:

Broads Authority: Simon Roberts

North York Moors: Patrick James

Peak District: Ken Smith

South Downs: Graham Morrison

Yorkshire Dales: Julie Hutton

Additional information regarding the members listed will be made available on the individual Authority websites.

Secretary of State Members on AONB Conservation Boards have a primary responsibility to ensure that the Conservation Board furthers the statutory AONB purposes as set out in the Countryside and Rights of Way Act 2000.

Six members have recently been appointed for three-year terms (ending June 2021) on the following AONB Conservation Boards:

Cotswolds AONB: Nicholas Bumford, Jaqui Fenn, Catherine Le Grice-Mack, Garry King and Andy Parsons

Chilterns AONB: Elaine King

Additional information regarding the members listed will be made available on the Cotswolds AONB and Chilterns AONB websites.

The following reappointments to the National Park Authorities and Chilterns AONB Conservation Board have also been made in April 2018:

Peak District NPA: Paul Ancell for 2 years

South Downs NPA: Sebastian Anstruther and Margaret Paren for 2 years,

Exmoor NPA: Robin Milton for 2 years

Northumberland NPA: Jean Davidson and Fiona Gough for 4 years

Lake District NPA: Peter Allen for 4 years

Chilterns AONB: Ray Payne for 3 years

Yorkshire Dales NPA: Julie Martin for 4 years

Lake District NPA: Cathryn Hayhurst for 4 years

The appointments are made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Ministerial Code on Public Appointments, and are made on merit. There is a requirement for appointees’ political activity during the past five years (if significant) to be declared. None of these appointees declared significant political activity.