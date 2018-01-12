Appointment of Peter Schofield as Permanent Secretary at the Department for Work and Pensions

The Cabinet Secretary, with the agreement of the Prime Minister, has today announced that Peter Schofield, currently Director General of Finance at the Department for Work and Pensions ( DWP ), has been appointed as the new Permanent Secretary on Sir Robert Devereux’s retirement later this month.

Welcoming Peter Schofield’s appointment Sir Jeremy Heywood said:

I am delighted to announce the appointment of Peter Schofield as the new Permanent Secretary for the Department for Work and Pensions. Peter has done an excellent job as Finance Director General at the department and will bring to his new role a wealth of relevant knowledge and experience. I look forward to working with him as he starts his work delivering DWP ’s important mission. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Sir Robert Devereux for his excellent leadership of the department during his time as Permanent Secretary.

The Rt Hon Esther McVey, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, said:

I look forward to welcoming Peter Schofield as DWP ’s new Permanent Secretary and to working with him on ensuring we continue to deliver a welfare system that supports people when they need it, and helps them fulfil their potential – no matter who they are or where they come from.

Peter Schofield said:

DWP is a remarkable organisation – in scale, reach, ability to deliver change, and the motivation and pride of my 80,000 colleagues providing high quality support to over 22 million citizens. It is a huge honour to be given the opportunity to lead DWP and support the new Secretary of State and her ministerial team, and to build on Robert’s outstanding leadership over the last 7 years. I can’t wait to start.

This appointment has been agreed by the Prime Minister, and follows an external recruitment competition.

Peter Schofield has held the role of Finance Director General in DWP since July 2016.

Arrangements for appointing a successor to fill his previous role will be announced in due course.