Appointment of 2 new Non-Executive Directors to the Companies House Board

This appointments took effect from 17 May 2019 and last for 3 years.

Companies House is the UK’s registrar of companies and is an executive agency and trading fund of government. It falls under the remit of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Biographies

Martin Spencer

Martin Spencer has a background in economics, technology consulting and business transformation. Martin is currently Senior Vice President at NTT DATA, a global IT services business that delivers some of the world’s largest digital infrastructure and transformation projects. Previously Martin has held UK and European leadership roles with Capgemini and KMPG Consulting. Martin was also a Director at Detica, the international business and technology consulting firm specialising in data analytics and information intelligence.

Martin is a Non-Executive Director at the Education and Skills Funding Agency, the NHS Counter Fraud Authority and the Serious Fraud Office.

Mike Fishwick