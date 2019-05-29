News story
Appointment of 2 new Non-Executive Directors to the Companies House Board
Business Secretary Greg Clark has appointed Martin Spencer and Mike Fishwick as Non-Executive Directors on the Companies House Board.
This appointments took effect from 17 May 2019 and last for 3 years.
Companies House is the UK’s registrar of companies and is an executive agency and trading fund of government. It falls under the remit of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
Biographies
Martin Spencer
Martin Spencer has a background in economics, technology consulting and business transformation. Martin is currently Senior Vice President at NTT DATA, a global IT services business that delivers some of the world’s largest digital infrastructure and transformation projects. Previously Martin has held UK and European leadership roles with Capgemini and KMPG Consulting. Martin was also a Director at Detica, the international business and technology consulting firm specialising in data analytics and information intelligence.
Martin is a Non-Executive Director at the Education and Skills Funding Agency, the NHS Counter Fraud Authority and the Serious Fraud Office.
Mike Fishwick
Mike Fishwick has a background in technology and digital. He is currently Chief Technology Officer at the Intellectual Property Office (IPO). Mike joined the IPO in September 2015, having spent the vast majority of his career in the private sector. Previously, he was the Chief Information Officer at Fat Face, the UK clothing retailer and prior to Fat Face, Mike founded and led a big data monetisation business for Telefonica digital – the digital services division of the global telecoms giant - and he gained significant corporate change management experience while at Yellow Pages where he held numerous roles including that of Chief Data Officer.