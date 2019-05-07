Apple and Google Pay for online basic checks

Basic check applicants that apply directly to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) are now able to pay for their check using Apple or Google Pay.

The introduction of this option will make the process easier and more secure for users, as transactions can be approved with fingerprints or facial recognition.

Minister for Implementation, Oliver Dowden, said:

We’re focused on making access to government services as easy as possible and introducing mobile payment to ​GOV.UK Pay​ will also make transactions more secure.

This is another good example of how we are working smarter as a government, improving services for people, as well as reducing fraud and costs.

DBS’ online basic check service was one of the first to trial Apple and Google Pay alongside three other services, which are detailed in the Cabinet Office’s press release, here.

Lead product manager for GOV.UK Pay, Till Worth, said: