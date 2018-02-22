News story
Annual Qualifications Market Report
Overview of the qualifications market and a single reference point about participants in the market.
Main trends
- 12.4 million certificates were awarded in GCSE, AS, A level and vocational and other qualifications available for award in England over the academic year 2016 to 2017 (October 2016 to September 2017).
- The organisations with the largest market shares in these qualifications were AQA (27%), Pearson (23%), OCR (10%) and City and Guilds (7%); the rest of the awarding organisations accounted for 33% market share.
- The overall number of certificates fell by nearly 8% compared to the previous year, continuing the trend seen over several years.
- AS levels had the biggest percentage drop in the number of certificates (down by 43% compared to academic year 2015 to 2016).
- 6.1 million certificates were awarded in vocational and other qualifications, a drop of 10% compared to the previous year.
- 10% of the vocational and other qualifications certificates were in technical qualifications.
- 4% of the vocational and other qualifications certificates were in Applied General Qualifications.
- 23.7K qualifications were available in academic year 2016 to 2017, a 2% decrease on the previous year.
