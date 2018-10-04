Animal medicines seizure: Border Force, East Midlands Airport, Derby

A parcel was detained and subsequently seized at the Border Force, East Midlands Airport, Castle Donnington, Derby. This parcel was addressed to a residential premise in the UK and contained;

2 Folic Acid B12 Injection

1 Iron Explosion Injection

1 DMG

1 L-Arginine Injection

1 Clenbuterol Gold Oral Syrup

2 No pain explosion

4 Horse power injection

These products intended for the use in horses are not authorised products in the UK.

The medicines were seized under Regulation 25 (Importation of unauthorised veterinary medicinal products) of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013.