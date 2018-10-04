News story
Animal medicines seizure: Border Force, East Midlands Airport, Derby
Details of the seizure of veterinary medicines at Border Force, East Midlands Airport, Derby. Published in October 2018.
A parcel was detained and subsequently seized at the Border Force, East Midlands Airport, Castle Donnington, Derby. This parcel was addressed to a residential premise in the UK and contained;
- 2 Folic Acid B12 Injection
- 1 Iron Explosion Injection
- 1 DMG
- 1 L-Arginine Injection
- 1 Clenbuterol Gold Oral Syrup
- 2 No pain explosion
- 4 Horse power injection
These products intended for the use in horses are not authorised products in the UK.
The medicines were seized under Regulation 25 (Importation of unauthorised veterinary medicinal products) of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013.
Published 4 October 2018
