News story
Animal medicines improvement notice: Mallon Veterinary Practice
Details of the improvement notice issued to Mallon Veterinary Practice, Dungannon, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, published in September 2018.
This notice was issued to Mallon Veterinary Practice as the veterinary practice is not registered with the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) as a veterinary practice premise, contrary to Schedule 3, Paragraph 8 (1) of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations (VMR).
The improvements required are:
- the premises must be registered with the RCVS as a veterinary practice premise
- evidence of registration must be provided to the VMD
Published 19 September 2018