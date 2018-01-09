News story

Animal medicines improvement notice: Astrids Oil & Product LLP

Details of the improvement notice issued to Astrids Oil & Product LLP, published in January 2018.

Published 9 January 2018
From:
Veterinary Medicines Directorate


This notice was issued to the Astrids Oil & Product LLP for placing on the UK market a medicinal product not authorised in accordance with the Veterinary Medicines Regulations (VMR).

The improvements required are for:

  • All the medicinal claims which were highlighted in the accompaying documents must be removed from the Astrids Oil website by the date set out in the Notice.
