Alun Cairns: “This is a time when the nation needs to come together to secure the best EU Exit for every part of the UK”

The UK Government will today outline its commitment to protecting the future of Wales’ farming, fishing and environment industries at the first joint Brexit roundtable meeting with the Welsh Government in Cardiff (7 June).

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns MP and the Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths AM will jointly host a meeting of fishermen, farmers and business in the capital as part of ongoing Government engagement on EU exit.

The 90-minute session in Cardiff will examine issues including how powers returning from the EU should be exercised in future; how such frameworks could best operate in practice and how stakeholders are preparing for Brexit to ensure our food, farming and fishing industries continue to thrive in Wales beyond EU Exit.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:

Farming, fisheries and the environment industries are fundamental components of our rural economy and we want to engage with and listen to the industry’s experts as we continue on the journey of exiting the EU. With negotiations well underway, this is a time when the nation needs to come together to secure the best deal for every part of the UK. Today’s important meeting is a steadfast sign that both the UK and Welsh Governments are wholly committed to backing these important sectors in Wales which contribute so much to the prosperity of our communities right across the country.

The Ministers will be joined at the meeting by Emily Miles, EU Exit Domestic and Constitutional Affairs Director at the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

The Secretary of State for Wales has also established an Expert Panel to work with him to deliver a smooth and orderly exit from the EU in Wales.

The meeting today builds on the constructive conversations they have already had with UK Government Ministers including the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster David Lidington, Environment Secretary Michael Gove, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox and Minister at the Department for Exiting the EU, Robin Walker.