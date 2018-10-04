News story
Alcohol causes 1 in 13 breast cancers
Drink free days campaign marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month by encouraging women to take more drink free days to reduce their breast cancer risk
Every year over 55,100 people in the UK are diagnosed with breast cancer with alcohol causing 1 in 13 cases. Alcohol increases the level of oestrogen in the bloodstream and long-term exposure to oestrogens increases the risk of developing breast cancer.
Drinkaware and Public Health England (PHE) are encouraging women of all ages to cut down on how much they are drinking by taking more drink free days to reduce their risk of developing breast cancer and a range of other health conditions including liver and heart disease.