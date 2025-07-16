Air Marshal Harv Smyth appointed new Chief of the Air Staff

The Defence Secretary John Healey has confirmed that His Majesty The King has approved the appointment of the new Chief of the Air Staff.

Air Marshal Harv Smyth will succeed Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton in August 2025. He joined the RAF in 1991 as a direct entrant and then spent 15 years as a frontline Harrier pilot and weapons instructor having flown hundreds of operational missions over Bosnia, Kosovo, Serbia, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Since his promotion to Air Commodore in 2015, Air Marshal Smyth has held a range of command positions and is currently the Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff for Military Strategy and Operations.

The appointment comes at a transformative time for the RAF as it moves to warfighting readiness following the publication of the Strategic Defence Review, including the recent announcement that the UK will purchase 12 F-35A fighter jets and join NATO’s nuclear mission as the government delivers greater security for working people through its Plan for Change.

The Chief of the Air Staff is responsible for the strategic planning and delivery of all Royal Air Force operations, people and capability. The position is accountable to the Secretary of State for Defence for the fighting effectiveness, efficiency and morale as well as the development and sustainment of the RAF.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP, said:

I warmly congratulate Air Marshal Harv Smyth on his appointment as Chief of the Air Staff. He has outstanding credentials to lead the RAF in a crucial period of transformation for the force. Air Marshal Smyth has led a distinguished career to date. From spending 15 years as a frontline Harrier pilot and weapons instructor, to flying hundreds of operational missions from both land bases and aircraft carriers, to holding numerous vital command positions, he has served our nation loyally. I would also like to recognise Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton’s superb leadership of the RAF over the last two years. I know he and Air Marshal Smyth will work together to deliver a landmark shift in our deterrence and defence.

The RAF is always globally deployed and ready to defend the nation. RAF pilots and aircrew are currently deployed on Operation SHADER to combat Daesh terrorists in Iraq and Syria, in Qatar as part of our joint Typhoon squadron, and in Eastern Europe as part of the NATO Enhanced Air Policing mission to deter Russia.

Incoming Chief of the Defence Staff Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton, said:

I am absolutely delighted that Air Marshal Harv Smyth has been selected as the next Chief of the Air Staff, and I have every confidence that he will lead the Royal Air Force brilliantly and make sure we are ready to fly and fight. As I hand over to Air Marshal Smyth, I know that under his command the Royal Air Force will go from strength to strength to ensure that we are always ready to protect and promote our national interests on the world stage. I wish him every success and look forward to working with him in leadership of our Armed Forces.

This announcement comes following Sir Rich Knighton’s promotion to Chief of the Defence Staff, a role he will take up in September.

Air Marshal Harv Smyth, said: