Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton KCB ADC FREng appointed new Chief of the Defence Staff

His Majesty The King has approved the appointment of Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton KCB ADC FREng to take over from Admiral Sir Tony Radakin KCB ADC as the next Chief of the Defence Staff, with effect from September 2025.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said:

Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton has led the Royal Air Force to deliver on operations across the world, while championing a culture of innovation and excellence, which is why I am certain he will make an exceptional leader of our Armed Forces as Chief of Defence Staff. In such a rapidly changing global context, we need our Armed Forces to be more lethal, better integrated and equipped for the future as they keep our country safe, I know Rich will rise to that challenge. I would like to thank Admiral Sir Tony Radakin for his dedicated service and exceptional advice and service to me as Prime Minister, I wish him every success in his future endeavours.

Defence Secretary John Healey said:

I’m delighted to congratulate Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton on his appointment as Chief of the Defence Staff. As Chief of the Air Staff, Sir Rich Knighton has led the RAF with distinction through a period of intense demand, with NATO operations, deployments to the Middle East and activity across the world. As Chief of the Defence Staff, he will play a critical role in delivering the transformation set out in the Strategic Defence Review. And together, we will put the men and women of our Armed Forces at the heart of our defence plans. I would like to thank Admiral Sir Tony Radakin for his distinguished service and counsel as Chief of the Defence Staff through an unprecedented period - in particular, his unparalleled leadership on Ukraine. I look forward to working with Air Chief Marshal Rich over the coming years to make Britain secure at home, and strong abroad.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton, said:

It is an honour to have been selected as the next Chief of the Defence Staff. I am acutely conscious of the dangers we face and the important role that the Armed Forces play in protecting the UK, our allies and our interests around the world. It will be an immense privilege to lead the outstanding people of our Armed Forces. I want to pay tribute to Admiral Sir Tony Radakin for his exceptional work in leading the Armed Forces through the most intense period of operational demand and strategic complexity, and for his unstinting support for Ukraine. I look forward to working with the Prime Minister Secretary of State, ministers and fellow Chiefs to deliver the SDR and ensure our Armed Forces are ready to fight and win.

