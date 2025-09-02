Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton takes over as Chief of Defence Staff

Outgoing Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin handed over today (2nd September) to his successor, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton.

Sir Richard’s appointment was announced in June 2025, succeeding Admiral Radakin, who completed his four-year term, following his appointment in 2021.

Admiral Radakin’s tenure included him playing a pivotal role in responding to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, rallying NATO support, playing a key role in this year’s Strategic Defence Review and leading the military through the ceremonial response to the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

As CDS, ACM Knighton serves as the professional head of the UK’s Armed Forces, military strategic commander, and principal military adviser to the Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Defence.

Under defence Reform, the Chief of the Defence Staff, for the first time since this role was created, now commands the service chiefs and is the head of the newly established Military Strategic Headquarters, responsible for force design and war planning across an integrated force.

Sir Richard steps up from his previous role as Chief of the Air Staff, bringing extensive experience in strategic planning and overseeing Royal Air Force operations worldwide to his new position as Defence Chief.

Sir Richard’s appointment comes in the same year that the Prime Minister announced an increase in defence spending to 2.6% of GDP from April 2027, with an ambition to reach 3% in the next parliament.

In June, Defence Secretary John Healey MP welcomed the appointment, saying:

As Chief of the Air Staff, Sir Rich Knighton has led the RAF with distinction through a period of intense demand, with NATO operations, deployments to the Middle East and activity across the world. As Chief of the Defence Staff, he will play a critical role in delivering the transformation set out in the Strategic Defence Review. And together, we will put the men and women of our Armed Forces at the heart of our defence plans.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton said: