Air accident error prediction

Aviation has a long history of learning from accidents; the first recorded air accident investigation in the UK was carried out in 1912 involving a Flanders F4 Monoplane. The aircraft took off from Brooklands Aerodrome with the pilot and a passenger onboard, it flew two circuits of the aerodrome before the aircraft was seen to side-slip, stall and crash from an altitude of 200 feet. Both pilot and passenger were killed. The incident was investigated by the Public Safety and Accidents Investigation Committee of the Royal Aero Club who determined the cause to be pilot error.

To read the full article click on the pdf document below.