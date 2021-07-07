Additional support in North Tyneside scaled back

From Tuesday 6 July guidance on taking particular caution when meeting anyone outside a person’s household or support bubble and minimising travel in and out of the affected areas will no longer apply in North Tyneside.

To continue to support this effort, everybody living and working in North Tyneside is still strongly encouraged to continue following key behaviours and actions to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. This includes Hands, Face, Space and Fresh Air and making use of the free, twice-weekly rapid testing offer. North Tyneside council will continue to work with other local authorities across the North East to share learnings and best practice about the extra support in place.

Importantly, all over-18s are advised to come forward for the vaccine as soon as possible, and to get their second dose when able for the fullest possible protection.

Health Minister, Lord Bethell said:

I want to thank residents and local leaders in North Tyneside who have joined together to help protect their community against the spread of the Delta variant.