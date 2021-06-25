Additional support for Kirklees scaled back as spread of COVID-19 slows

Following efforts led by Kirklees Council and residents living in the area, the rate at which COVID-19 cases are growing in the area has slowed and numbers are now in line with national and regional rates.

From today, guidance on taking particular caution when meeting anyone outside your household or support bubble and minimising travel in and out of the affected areas will no longer apply in Kirklees.

To continue to support this effort, everybody living and working in Kirklees is still strongly encouraged to continue following key behaviours and actions to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. This includes Hands, Face, Space and Fresh Air and making use of the free, twice-weekly rapid testing offer.

Importantly, all over-18s are advised to come forward for the vaccine as soon as possible, and to get their second dose when able for the fullest possible protection.

Health Minister, Lord Bethell said: