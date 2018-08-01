Accelerator One to Ones: Vehicle Checkpoint Screening Competition

DASA will be hosting one to one meetings across two days, 7 and 8 August 2018, for organisations to discuss the new Vehicle Checkpoint Screening competition.

The competition is part of a wider range of activities being carried out by the Future Aviation Security Solutions (FASS) programme, which is a joint Department for Transport and Home Office initiative. The FASS programme is investing £25.5 million over a 5 year period to promote innovation to improve aviation security.

Further information about the competition can be found in the Vehicle Checkpoint Screening competition summary document, where you will find links to register for a one to one slot.