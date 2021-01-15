£7.5 million to digitally schedule shifts and save NHS staff time

The investment is part of a £26 million national fund to have all NHS doctors, nurses and other clinical staff on e-rostering systems by 2021, shown to be particularly invaluable during the pandemic

E-rostering can save time and effort when redeploying staff, digitally matching staff skillset with patient care requirements and geography, while managing working hours and pay to save clinicians time and effort every week

NHS hospitals, clinics and pharmacies across 38 more trusts will be able to save staff time and money by rolling out digital shift planning, known as e-rostering systems, thanks to £7.5 million government funding.

During the pandemic, e-rostering has proven instrumental when redeploying staff, reporting absences and managing working hours and pay information, notably for vaccination centres. NHS trusts have reported an increased appetite across clinicians to implement e-rostering as a result.

E-rostering allows clinicians to select shifts digitally, providing them with more flexibility and more efficient work schedules. Specific skillsets can more easily be matched to the right shifts when redeploying staff using digital staff passports. The passports are currently being piloted and can save staff and HR teams time by providing a verified record of identity, employment and training on their smartphone. These have been used during the COVID-19 response to redeploy staff quickly to support areas in need.

A 2018 study (see footnote) showed one of the functions of e-rostering – caseload scheduling – could save each NHS clinician 34 minutes a week, which can add up to hundreds of hours per trust. By planning routes between healthcare settings or to patients’ homes for home visits, clinical resource can be geographically matched so NHS staff can spend less time travelling and more time with patients.

Minister of State for Care Helen Whately said:

People are at the heart of the NHS. Our doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers are the greatest asset we have. I’m determined to help NHS trusts get the best out of our talented healthcare workers and give patients the care they deserve. We’re delivering on another commitment in the NHS Long Term Plan to support the use of electronic rosters. E-rostering is a crucial tool to make the most of our dedicated healthcare professionals’ time for looking after patients – something which is needed more than ever during this pandemic. Managing shifts more effectively also makes it easier to work flexibly, giving our hardworking clinicians a better work/life balance. I’m pleased even more trusts will now benefit thanks to this £7.5 million funding boost. I’m excited to see how this technology can be implemented in the future, not just in hospitals and pharmacies, but in social care too – making sure everyone gets the right care at the right time.

The trusts benefiting from this latest funding include mental health and community, specialist and general acute trusts.

The technology can also cut costs for the NHS by reducing the reliance on staffing agencies.

Five NHS trusts will be using the software to also schedule patient appointments.

The £26 million national rollout to 68 trusts in total is part of the NHS Long Term Plan ambition to equip all shifts for doctors, nurses, Allied Health Professionals, health scientists and pharmacists with e-rostering systems by the end of 2021.

Four NHS trusts which received funding earlier in the rollout have created the North West London Collaborative Staff Bank, a shared pool of available clinicians who can fill shift vacancies to match surges in demand from the pandemic and wider winter pressures.

This is part of a wider strategy by NHS England and Improvement and NHSX to build a collaborative and flexible workforce through the use of technology. The Department of Health and Social Care will continue to work with NHS trusts to improve and upgrade their workforce deployment systems.

Anna Stabler, Executive Chief Nurse at North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust said:

We’re delighted to have been awarded this funding to help us develop a community workforce deployment system for our nurses and Allied Health Care Professionals working in the community. The funding will be utilised to deliver electronic rostering and case management systems that will in turn benefit our staff and patients alike. It will mean our staff can support patients in a more timely manner, whilst reducing their travel time and improve their working arrangements. We’re very much looking forward to getting this piece of work underway.

Funding allocation by NHS organisation

NHS organisation Bid type Professional group Region Sector Total award (‘000) Additional trusts involved Cambridgeshire Community Services e-Rostering and e-Scheduling Implementation Nurses and AHPs East of England Community £74 Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Medic Rostering Doctors East of England Acute £290 James Paget University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust Norfolk and Waveney Collaborative Bank Multi-professional East of England Acute £520 Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn NHS Foundation Trust James Paget University NHS Foundation Trust Community e-Rostering Project – includes interface with patient information system Multi-professional East of England Community See above Sutton Health and Care (SHC) and Surrey Downs Health and Care (SDHC)– hosted by Epsom and St Helier Trust E-Allocate – SHC and SDHC (ESHT) Multi-professional London Community £36 SWL, Surrey Heartlands (for Surrey Downs Health and Care) King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust Medical e-Rostering Project Doctors London Acute £336 University College London Hospital e-Rostering System Doctors London Acute £203 Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust Medical Rostering Improvement Doctors London Mental health £62 West London NHS Trust East London NHS Foundation Trust Medics Rostering Doctors London Mental health £190 Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust AHP job planning and rostering AHPs London Acute £218 University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust e-roster for AHPs and medics AHPs and doctors Midlands Acute £154 The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust Competency-based rostering Doctors Midlands Acute £127 George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust e-Rostering Doctors Midlands Acute £386 Dudley Integrated Health and Care NHS Trust Rostering and job-planning for community staff Multi-professional Midlands Community £111 Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust Community Workforce Deployment System Project Multi-professional Midlands Specialist £237 The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust AHP and Pharmacy AHPs and pharmacists Midlands Acute £491 Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust e-Rostering System Project - North Cumbria Inpatient Wards and Trust Wide Community Services Multi-professional North East and Yorkshire Mental health £417 Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust Medical Workforce e-Rostering Project Doctors North East and Yorkshire Acute £140 York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust Medical e-Rostering Project Doctors North East and Yorkshire Acute £258 Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust Integrated Scheduling System Multi-professional North East and Yorkshire Acute £200 The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust Improving Workforce Deployment Project (IWDP) Nurses North West Specialist £280 Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust Looking Beyond the Roster Care Needs First - Mersey Care and North West Boroughs Nurses and AHPs North West Community £300 North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust Community Workforce Deployment System Nurses and AHPs North West Acute £618 Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Medical e-Rostering Doctors North West Acute £133 Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust e-Rostering and e-Job Planning for Medical Workforce Doctors North West Specialist £97 Lancashire teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Collaborative AHP Staff Bank AHPs North West Acute £505 Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundations Trust, East Lancashire Hospitals Trust, Morcombe Bay Foundation Trust Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust e-Rostering Project for Clinical Professionals AHPs , pharmacists and HCS (non-medical) North West Acute £367 Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust e-rostering Multi-professional North West Mental health £116 Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust Clinical e-Rostering Doctors South East Acute £118 Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust Medical e-Rostering Solution Doctors South East Acute £285 Ashford and St Peter’s Hospital NHS Foundation Trust Workforce Deployment System Project Doctors South East Acute £220 Total £7,489

Footnote: A May 2018 Newton Europe Consultancy review of community services found that route planning and geographic matching of clinical resource and demand could save travel time by 20% and 30% respectively. The use of scheduling solutions could, assuming a conservative estimate of 10% lower travel time, save 34 minutes per clinician per week, allowing them to see more patients.