£700 million to support NHS this winter

£700 million targeted investment for 785 schemes across 187 hospital trusts to increase capacity and tackle waiting lists

Government sets out plan to addresses NHS and social care challenges this winter including responding to high demand alongside COVID-19

Public advised to play their part by getting COVID-19 and flu jabs, and contacting 111 for urgent medical advice

Hospitals across the country will benefit from a share of £700 million to expand wards, install modular operating theatres, upgrade outpatient spaces and MRI and screening technology, to help reduce waiting lists.

The funding, to be split across all regions in England, will help reduce waiting times for patients by expanding the number of operating theatres and beds, including new day surgery units to prevent people staying overnight and investment in technology to improve their experiences of care and help them manage their conditions.

Alongside this, the government is today publishing a document setting out the key challenges facing NHS and social care services this winter, including COVID-19 and the potential threat of variants, preparations being undertaken to keep people safe and healthy, as well as the actions the public can take.

It comes after the COVID-19 booster programme was extended to all adults in England – with everyone aged over 18 to be offered a booster by the end of January – to help protect against the Omicron variant.

Today’s investment is part of the £5.4 billion already announced to support the NHS response to the pandemic in the second half of the year. In total, the government is investing over £34 billion of additional funding in health and social care services this year.

The pandemic put unprecedented pressure on the NHS. To fix this, the NHS needs to be able to offer more appointments, operations and treatments. New, innovative practices must be adopted so patients continue to receive the best possible care.

The allocations for the £700 million announced today include £330 million for upgrading NHS facilities, £250 million for new technology and £120 million for any supporting revenue costs.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid said:

Ahead of what is going to be a difficult winter, we’re putting everything behind our health and care services, so everyone can access the services they need, when they need them. Our £700 million investment will help more people get treated over the coming months by upgrading wards, operating theatres, and diagnostic kit. We’re taking unprecedented steps to keep people healthy this winter, putting the booster roll-out on steroids, and delivering the largest flu vaccine programme in UK history. We can all play our part in the national mission – when you get the call, please get the jab.

The funding will cover the costs of:

additional day surgery units to boost activity and avoid patients having to stay overnight or longer

additional permanent and modular theatres and surgical hubs in multiple trusts to drive up the number of operations which can be carried out

expanding outpatient space for those not staying overnight, to increase the numbers of patients that can be seen

upgraded or new imaging equipment, including MRI and mobile breast screening units

In total, 785 schemes have been approved, including the following major projects:

£13.8 million for new wards at University Hospitals Birmingham, delivering an expected 164 additional adult inpatient beds across the trust

£14.4 million at St George’s Hospitals to deliver a new modular facility providing 20 intensive treatment unit beds

£10.2 million to develop a new South Mersey Elective Hub, with 2 new theatres and recovery areas

£10 million for a day surgery site in Castle Hill Hospital in Hull, which will house 4 theatres, as well as all supporting services

£7.1 million to build a modular ward at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital with 32 beds

£5.9 million at Bedford Hospital to create 20 flexible multi-purpose outpatient rooms

Prof Stephen Powis, NHS National Medical Director, said:

NHS staff have pulled out all the stops since the beginning of the pandemic treating more than half a million covid patients, while continuing to perform millions of checks, tests and treatments for non-covid reasons. There is no doubt that this winter is going to be tough with staff contending with the highest ever number of 999 calls in October and it remains as important as ever that people do not delay seeking help from the NHS if they feel unwell. So anyone needing help should come forward through NHS 111 online so that staff can help you with the best option for your care, and the NHS is accelerating our COVID booster campaign so please accept your invite when asked, as well taking up the offer of a flu jab to protect you this winter.

While the NHS and Department of Health and Social Care set out its operational guidance to health and social care services in the months preceding winter, today’s publication aims to set out clearly to the public what preparation has been done, what they can do themselves, and what they expect from health and care services this year.

Most importantly, eligible members of the public are urged to get their COVID-19 and flu jabs. This includes booster jabs when called upon, as the programme expands to everyone over 18 with second jabs for 12 to 15 year olds.

The NHS remains open, but anyone in need of urgent care should use the free 24/7 NHS 111 online and phone service to get urgent advice, and A&Es are open and ready to help those with emergency and life-threatening conditions. There are also 24/7 urgent mental health helplines across every mental health trust in England for anyone experiencing or supporting someone through a mental health crisis.

To prepare for this winter, the NHS and national and local government has undertaken a range of actions, which include:

working to recruit 18,000 more staff, including nurses, healthcare support workers, medical support workers, alongside making use of temporary staffing and staff banks

supporting the workforce with access to health and wellbeing support and mental health hubs, which have helped 30,000 people so far

keeping the nation protected against the virus, especially against the new Omicron variant, through vaccination with over 15.5 million boosters delivered in England and the biggest flu vaccination programme in UK history

secured new COVID-19 antiviral and therapeutic treatments to help save more lives including Ronapreve, Lagevrio and Paxlovid, in addition to tocilizumab and dexamethasone

continuing to provide free lateral flow testing alongside contact tracing, regular asymptomatic testing and the use of self-isolation and quarantine

bolstering capacity across urgent and emergency care and the wider NHS, including with a £250 million investment in general practice and the forthcoming Elective Recovery Plan

publishing an adult social care winter plan including £388 million to support infection prevention control and £162.5 million for workforce recruitment and retention

investing £478 million for support services, rehabilitation and reablement care following discharge from hospital, and ensuring health and social care services are joined up

From April 2022, thanks to the new Health and Social Care Levy, UK-wide healthcare funding will rise by a record £36 billion over the next 3 years. The new funding includes a commitment to ring-fence an additional £8 billion to fund waiting list recovery – the biggest catch-up programme in NHS history.

The levy funding is on top of the government’s previous historic long-term settlement for the NHS, which will see NHS funding increase by £33.9 billion to a total of £148.5 billion by 2023 to 2024, which has been enshrined in law.

Background information

The full document, called ‘The health and social care approach to winter’ will be published on GOV.UK today.

As part of this the £700 million has been allocated equally across the country, weighted by population size and each region will receive:

£112 million for the North East and Yorkshire

£97 million for the North West

£131 million for the Midlands

£78 million for the East of England

£105 million for the South East

£69 million for the South West

£109 million for London

Approved Targeted Investment Fund bids by provider

Midlands

NHS organisation Number of approved bids Capital funding (£k) Digital funding (£k) Revenue funding (£k) Black Country & West Birmingham ICS 7 0 495 1,036 Black Country and West Birmingham CCG 1 0 60 0 Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 5 2,441 482 332 Coventry & Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust 1 0 5 0 Derby and Derbyshire Clinical Commissioning Group 1 0 500 444 Derbyshire Community Health Services 1 0 0 231 Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust 4 0 1,120 249 George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust 4 1,097 0 43 Herefordshire and Worcestershire CCG 1 0 770 394 Kettering General Hospital 5 200 8,920 507 Leicester Partnership Trust (LPT) 2 0 2,514 150 Lincolnshire ICS Partnership 1 0 1,000 0 Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland ICS 1 0 1,004 0 NHS Herefordshire and Worcestershire CCG 1 0 250 75 NHS Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent CCGs 1 0 0 681 Northampton Clinical Commissioning Group 2 0 800 520 Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust 3 0 986 72 Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust 5 1,458 400 1,087 Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust on behalf of all Nottinghamshire Trusts 1 0 1,200 0 Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust 5 1,080 0 950 Sandwell & West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust 5 1,818 0 929 Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 8 1,029 154 1,472 Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust 4 7,098 1,640 1,550 Shropshire Community Health Care Trust (SCHT) 1 0 552 0 South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust 4 1,840 0 0 The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust 2 1,595 0 0 The Royal Orthopeadic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 1 0 317 0 University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire NHS Trust 1 0 750 0 University Hospitals of Leicester 9 2,073 0 148 United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust 5 8,225 3,114 288 University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust (UHB) 8 13,901 2,609 13,351 University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust 4 932 0 4,749 University Hospitals Derby and Burton 4 1,530 180 555 University Hospitals of Leicester 1 0 300 50 University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust 13 1,785 325 1,730 Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust 1 620 20 0 West Leicestershire CCG 1 0 233 80 Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust 1 1,200 0 127 Wye Valley NHS Trust 3 200 5 76

South West

NHS organisation Number of approved bids Capital funding (£k) Digital funding (£k) Revenue funding (£k) NHS Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire CCG 4 0 433 928 Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Health and Care Partnership 1 0 22 0 Dorset HealthCare NHS Foundation Trust 1 22 130 Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 5 1,499 1,950 355 Gloucestershire ICS 2 375 0 60 Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 11 3,498 2,975 148 Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 3 0 600 742 North Bristol NHS Trust 3 2,800 1,201 101 Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust 1 1,718 0 220 Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust 12 945 1,318 3,491 Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust 5 3,565 3,589 23 Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust 4 3,881 1,298 2,066 Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust 2 0 972 15 Somerset NHS Foundation Trust 2 390 2,600 0 Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust 1 0 0 1,000 University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust 3 218 286 491 University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust 7 2,063 2,297 565 University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust 8 1,275 1,372 3,273 Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 2 6,234 0 0

South East

NHS organisation Number of approved bids Capital funding (£k) Digital funding (£k) Revenue funding (£k) Whole region working collectively 2 0 5,861 2,370 Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 2 150 76 330 Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust 7 3,175 988 2,265 Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust /CCG 1 0 350 0 Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust 9 4,300 110 864 East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust 5 1,452 0 247 East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust 11 3,385 707 1,300 Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust 11 4,083 0 1,643 Frimley ICS 4 0 2,070 0 Hampshire Hospitals Foundation Trust 5 900 1,335 751 Isle of Wight Trust 6 188 402 128 Kent and Medway CCG 1 0 0 29 Medway NHS Foundation Trust 9 1,571 20 817 Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust 6 2,142 1,215 0 Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust, East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust, and Medway NHS Foundation Trust 1 0 300 0 Oxford University Hospitals Foundation Trust 5 4,115 2,600 2,078 Portsmouth Hospitals University Trust 6 1,000 1,030 798 Queen Victoria Hospital 2 2,280 70 100 Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust 20 1,213 1,711 2,237 Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust 4 780 265 240 Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust 5 959 58 0 Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust 4 32 1,292 617 Sussex Health & Care Partnership 6 0 1,610 1,631 Surrey Heartlands ICS 1 0 175 685 Solent NHS trust 5 0 565 0 Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust 2 0 520 0 Kent and Medway ICS 11 0 7,651 4,460 University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust 6 4,640 419 4,024 University Hospital Southampton Foundation Trust 10 2,060 1,980 679 GPs with an Extended Role across the region 1 120 0 0

East of England

NHS organisation Number of approved bids Capital funding (£k) Digital funding (£k) Revenue funding (£k) Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 5 5,921 2,550 0 Cambridge and Peterborough Foundation Trust 3 0 5,252 0 Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 1 900 0 0 East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust 4 4,900 1,980 0 Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust 1 100 0 0 East Suffolk & North Essex Foundation Trust 5 5,300 1,200 406 Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust 13 4,728 6,101 2,000 Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 6 3,000 1,920 0 North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust 3 932 3,463 87 Princess Alexandra Hospital 3 500 2,870 0 The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn, NHS Foundation Trust 3 5,000 0 348 James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 3 2,200 330 0 Royal Papworth Hospital 2 0 100 0 West Hertfordshire Hospital NHS Trust 1 3,550 0 0 West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust 2 3,100 0 0

London

NHS organisation Number of approved bids Capital funding (£k) Digital funding (£k) Revenue funding (£k) Acute hospitals across the region 4 5,000 6,000 0 Barts Health NHS Trust 5 5,655 0 2,200 Barts Health NHS Trust / Homerton University Hospital 1 0 408 0 Barking, Havering and Redbridge Hospitals 3 7,501 503 1,650 Camden and Islington NHS FT 4 0 325 0 North East London ICS 5 0 2,390 0 South West London ICS 3 0 1,126 0 Chelsea and Westminster NHS Foundation Trust / Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust 1 0 500 0 Epsom and St Helier NHS Trust 1 0 150 0 Great Ormond Street Hospital 2 1,653 0 0 Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust 5 7,400 889 0 Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust (as host for South East London system wide) 2 400 229 0 Homerton University Hospital / North East London ICS 1 0 30 0 King’s College Hospital 2 10,800 0 0 Kingston Hospital Foundation Trust 2 10,500 1,056 0 Lewisham and Greenwich 1 0 1,000 0 Lewisham and Greenwich, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, Oxleas 1 0 765 0 Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 1 625 0 0 North Central London CCG 5 780 3,285 3,872 North Middlesex University Hospital 2 1,150 0 569 North West London ICS 1 0 3,200 0 Primary Care in London region 2 0 0 1,970 The Royal Free 7 1,341 5,696 665 Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust 2 550 200 48 St. George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 2 14,400 1,933 0 South West London HCP 4 0 5,339 0 University College London Hospitals NHS Trust 4 593 0 1,792 Whittington Health Trust 2 1,006 0 197

North West

NHS organisation Number of approved bids Capital funding (£k) Digital funding (£k) Revenue funding (£k) Alder Hey Children’s Hospital 3 198 565 685 Bolton Foundation Trust 5 0 3,450 205 Christie Hospital 3 2,010 237 300 Countess Of Chester Hospital 2 110 0 695 East Cheshire NHS Trust 3 75 85 341 East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust 5 0 1,697 1,510 Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital 2 0 225 750 Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust 1 0 300 0 Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust 9 7,920 609 3,435 Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 6 88 2,175 2,835 Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust 1 50 0 0 Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust 6 0 2,486 3,726 Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 1 0 0 685 Northern Care Alliance NHS Group 8 1,620 1,400 5,524 Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust 1 0 250 0 Southport & Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust 1 1,080 0 74 St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospital 4 1,940 2,376 1,912 Stockport NHS Foundation Trust 6 3,740 1,850 250 System (Clatterbridge Cancer Centre) 1 0 300 0 System (Merseycare) 3 0 2,697 0 System (St Helens and Knowsley) 1 0 520 0 System (Wirral University Hospital) 1 0 1,355 0 Tameside and Glossop CCG 5 1,750 600 1,487 University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay 6 871 1,485 320 Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust 2 616 0 173 Warrington And Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 4 143 260 945 Wirral University Hospital 3 10,166 900 2,152 Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 6 1,992 605 438

North East and Yorkshire