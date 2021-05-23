60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in UK

More than 22.6 million people in the UK have been vaccinated with both doses for the strongest possible protection

Public urged to get vaccine when eligible

Around 72% of UK adults have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the latest figures published today (Sunday 23 May) show.

Health services across the UK have now administered a total of around 60.6 million vaccines since 8 December, including around 37.9 million people with their first dose (72%) and 22.6 million with both doses (43%), ensuring they have the strongest possible protection against COVID-19 from a second dose.

This comes as new real-world data shows the vaccines are reducing hospitalisations and deaths, saving more than 13,000 lives and preventing 39,100 hospitalisations in England by 9 May.

The government met its target of offering a vaccine to the most vulnerable by 15 April and remains on track to offer a first dose to all adults by the end of July. NHS England are sending texts inviting people to book a vaccination to those aged 32 and 33.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Matt Hancock said:

Shortly after vaccinating over 70% of adults in the UK with a first dose, we have hit yet another incredible milestone with over 60 million doses delivered in total. Our trailblazing vaccination programme - the biggest and most successful in NHS history - is another great British success story and a testament to what can be achieved when all 4 corners of country comes together to defeat this virus. Our country has one of the highest uptake rates in the world and I’m delighted that so many have answered our call to arms. If you have not yet come forward, and you are eligible, I urge you to take up the offer - it could save your life and protect your loved ones.

To ensure people have the strongest possible protection against COVID-19, appointments for second doses have been brought forward from 12 to 8 weeks for the remaining people in the top 9 priority groups who have yet to receive both doses.

The move follows updated advice from the independent experts at the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation ( JCVI ), which has considered the latest available evidence and has recommended reducing the dosing interval to counter the threat of new variants of concern.

Earlier this week, the government announced new decisive actions to halt the spread of the B1.617.2 variant of concern first identified in India. Targeted activity is taking place to continue to drive vaccine uptake amongst eligible cohorts to protect the most vulnerable.

The government continues to work in close partnership with local authorities to ensure the right action is taken at the right time, and to boost uptake of the approved vaccines for those eligible in these areas.

We are also providing support to the Scottish government, who are adopting similar action to control the spread of variants in Glasgow and Moray.

The government and its scientific experts are monitoring the evolving situation and rates of variants closely, and will not hesitate to take additional action as necessary.

Vaccines Minister, Nadhim Zahawi said:

Today we hit yet another phenomenal achievement, with 60 million jabs in arms and over 4 in 10 people fully vaccinated with two doses. I want to pay tribute to the heroic work of NHS workers, volunteers, local authorities and civil servants across the whole country who have worked tirelessly to help make this happen. The vaccine is saving thousands of lives and provides invaluable protection from this virus, so when you get the offer please come forward for the jab.

NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said:

This latest milestone in our ongoing fight against COVID-19 is another opportunity to thank everyone again working throughout this weekend to deliver the NHS COVID-19 vaccination programme come rain or shine, through thick and thin - undoubtedly one of the greatest achievements in Health Service history.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis said:

This is a monumental moment in our fight against coronavirus. Vaccines are our sure way out of this pandemic and I want to thank our amazing NHS for delivering the biggest and most successful vaccine rollout ever in the history of the NHS. The success of the vaccine programme highlights the United Kingdom at its best - when we are all working together. I urge everyone to get their vaccine, as soon as they are called.

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart said:

This is an incredible achievement and an example of what can be done when we work together as one United Kingdom. The continued rapid roll-out of the vaccination programme is paving the way out of the pandemic and will help us to regain normality as soon as possible.

UK Government Minister for Scotland Iain Stewart said:

It’s superb to hear more great news about the vaccine rollout. This milestone underscores the incredible progress we are making right across the country in our fight against COVID-19. The UK government is supplying vaccines for people in all parts of the United Kingdom, and our fantastic NHS is working tirelessly to administer first and second doses. I’d encourage everyone to please take up the invitation to get the jab when it comes to help us all through this pandemic.

The vaccine offers high levels of protection against symptomatic disease and even higher levels of protection against severe illness, hospitalisation and death from COVID-19. Protection increases with the second dose which is why it’s vital that everyone gets both doses of the vaccine as soon as they are offered to them. Getting the vaccine makes people less likely to get infected and growing evidence shows that it also helps to prevent them from passing the virus on to others.

The latest data from Public Health England’s (PHE’s) real-world study shows the vaccines are already having a significant impact in the UK, reducing hospitalisations and deaths, saving at least 13,000 lives and preventing at least 39,100 hospitalisations in England by the 9 May. For the over 80s, it is estimated that 2 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine reduces the risk of hospitalisation by 93% from the B.1.1.7 (Kent) variant.

PHE analysis also shows that individuals who receive a single dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine have approximately 80% lower risk of death against the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant originating in Kent and a second dose of the vaccine can provide 85-90% protection against symptomatic disease. Protection against death from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine rises from approximately 80% after one dose to 97% after 2 doses against the Kent variant.

A new study by PHE shows that 2 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against the B.1.617.2 variant first identified in India. Vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic disease from the B.1.617.2 variant is similar after 2 doses compared to the B.1.1.7 (Kent) variant dominant in the UK, and we expect to see even higher levels of effectiveness against hospitalisation and death.

Data published by YouGov shows the UK continues to top the list of nations where people are willing to have a COVID-19 vaccine or have already been vaccinated.

ONS data published on 6 May found that more than 9 in 10 (93%) adults reported positive sentiment towards the vaccine.

Approved vaccines are available from thousands of NHS vaccine centres, GP practices and pharmacies. Around 98% of people live within 10 miles of a vaccination centre in England and vaccinations are taking place at sites including mosques, community centres and football stadiums.

