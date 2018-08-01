6 things you need to know about our performance

1. We processed more filings than ever before

620,285 new companies incorporated this year and the total register size at 31 March 2018 was 4,033,355.

Our staff processed more filings than ever before. We accepted over 11 million transactions and data on the register was accessed for free more than 2 billion times.

2. We increased the number of accounts you can file

This year, we completed work on our digital systems to allow 99% of accounts types (by volume) to be filed digitally. This includes a system that allows companies to file the new abridged accounts type.

This is important progress for us. It makes it easier for companies to file their accounts and makes them more accessible to people deciding whether to do business with a company.

3. We introduced our ‘report it now’ function to improve data quality

We launched ‘report it now’ on our Companies House Service (CHS). This new function allows customers to tell us about anything that’s wrong with the information on the register.

This has been a huge success, with 58,352 reports between its launch in July 2017 and 31 March 2018. We’re using this customer feedback to help improve the quality of our data, working with companies to ensure they file the right information and that it stays correct and up to date.

4. We increased PSC information on the register

Our public register of people with significant control (PSC) is the first of its kind worldwide, and PSC information was accessed over 5 million times last year. The data shows us who controls UK companies and supports the government’s commitment to improving corporate transparency.

This year, we developed our systems to allow more types of businesses to file their PSC information. For example, we now have PSC information for Scottish limited partnerships (SLPs). This has made SLPs more transparent, helping law enforcement in their fight against economic crime.

5. We retained our Customer Service Excellence award

We’re delighted to retain the Customer Service Excellence standard this year. The standard focuses on priority areas for our customers, such as timeliness of service, professionalism, staff attitude and using customer insight to drive service improvement. We scored highly across all these areas.

We also achieved our second successive Investors in People gold award, showing our commitment to hiring a diverse workforce that reflects the customers and communities we serve.

6. We exceeded our efficiency target

Our efficiency target was to reduce the costs of our baseline activities by 3.5%. We exceeded this target and achieved a final efficiency value of 5%.

We remain committed to providing fast and efficient services, and our business plan for 2018 to 2019 explains the aims of our new transformation programme. This programme will result in brilliant people, delivering brilliant services, through brilliant systems.