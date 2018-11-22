£500,000 fund launched to celebrate Windrush Generation throughout the year

Government launches new fund to help communities celebrate the contribution of the Windrush Generation

Councils and community groups have a chance to bid for a share of up to £500,000 to fund celebrations

Events will take place on Windrush Day and throughout the year to commemorate the positive impact of the Windrush Generation on modern Britain

Thousands of communities across the country will have the opportunity to bid for a share of £500,000 of new funding to hold their own local events to celebrate the contribution of the Windrush Generation on Windrush Day and throughout the year.

The fund, which launches today (22 November 2018), will provide money to local councils, charities and community organisations seeking to hold commemorative and educational events to mark the arrival of the Empire Windrush at Tilbury Docks. This could include exhibitions, seminars, school projects and street parties.

Communities Minister Lord Bourne said:

I am delighted to launch the Windrush Day Grant Scheme, which will help ensure that people across the country have the opportunity to take part in celebrations and commemorations every year. It’s absolutely right that we honour the Windrush Generation and their descendants who have contributed so much to our national life, and this fund will help keep their legacy alive for generations to come.

A national Windrush Day, announced earlier this year, will take place annually on 22 June and will encourage communities across the country to celebrate the contribution of the Windrush Generation and their descendants.

The grant scheme will be overseen by the Windrush Day Advisory Panel made up of community representatives.

Windrush Foundation Director and Windrush Day Advisory Panel Deputy Chair Arthur Torrington said:

We welcome this initiative, which invites organisations and institutions to apply for funding to celebrate Windrush Day annually. It will support projects that help the public to appreciate the contribution the Windrush Generation has made and continues to make to Britain’s wellbeing.

The announcement builds on a range of events marking the 70th anniversary of the arrival of the MV Empire Windrush, culminating in a National Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on 22 June 2018.

The Windrush Generation

70 years ago, on 22 June 1948, the Empire Windrush landed at Tilbury Docks in Essex. The arrival of 492 passengers from the Caribbean marked a seminal moment in Britain’s history, and their story has come to represent the rich diversity of this nation.

The Windrush Generation made a huge contribution to rebuilding the country following the Second World War and their descendants have continued to enrich social, economic, political and religious life.

Further information

Further information on the Windrush Day Grant Scheme

To apply, download an application form from www.gov.uk/government/publications/windrush-day-grant-2019 and return the completed form to Integration@communities.gov.uk. Please include ‘Windrush Day Grant’ in the subject line.

We have a budget of up to £500,000 available to fund events across the country. £350,000 will be exclusively provided to local authorities, whilst £150,000 will be available for charities and community groups.

The Windrush Day Advisory Panel

Following the success of the Windrush 70 events, the Advisory Panel will consider how best to celebrate Windrush Day each year. Made up of community representatives from locations around the country, the Panel provides advice directly to government. It will ensure that winning bids are appropriate and resonate with Caribbean communities.