50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in UK

Over 50 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered

Over 29% of all UK adults have received the strongest possible protection

Over 50 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the UK, with over a quarter of adults having received both doses.

Health services across the UK administered a total of 50,089,549 million vaccines between 8 December and 2 May, including 34 million people with their first dose and 15 million with their second.

Data from Public Health England (PHE)’s real-world study shows the vaccines are already having a significant impact in the UK, reducing hospitalisations and saving more than 10,000 lives in England alone by the end of March.

The government remains on track to offer a jab to all adults by the end of July.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said:

Now we’ve delivered the 50 millionth jab, and 29.4% of the adult population have had the strongest possible protection of two doses, we have hit yet another incredible milestone in our vaccination programme. The vaccine is our way out of this pandemic and the rollout had been a huge national effort. I want to pay tribute to the heroic NHS staff and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to deliver vaccines in every corner of the United Kingdom at a phenomenal pace. We are on track to offer a jab to all adults by the end of July but our work is not over yet. We are now inviting everyone over 40 to get their jab. I had mine last week - it’s simple and easy and I encourage everyone else who is eligible to get the jab.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said:

The UK’s vaccination programme has been a huge success so far with more than 50 million doses administered - a fantastic achievement. We have one of the highest uptake rates in the world and over 15 million people have now received two doses and maximum protection from this dreadful virus. Every jab brings us one step closer to putting this pandemic behind us. I urge everyone to come forward as soon as they are eligible – the vaccine is safe, effective and could save your life.

An extra 60 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine have been secured by the UK government to help support preparations for the booster COVID-19 vaccination programme from the autumn, if clinically needed.

All vaccines being used in the UK have undergone robust clinical trials and have met the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s strict standards of safety, effectiveness and quality.

Approved vaccines are available from thousands of NHS vaccine centres, GP practices and pharmacies. Around 98% of people live within 10 miles of a vaccination centre in England and vaccinations are taking place at sites including mosques, community centres and football stadiums.

Background

Select from the following links to view: