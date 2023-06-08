4 million checks, tests and scans carried out by CDCs

Across the country, community diagnostic centres (CDCs) have delivered over four million additional checks for a range of conditions from cancer to heart or lung disease – helping to cut waiting lists

Eight new CDCs to open, in addition to the 108 already delivering lifesaving checks

The one-stop shops support quicker access to care and offer patients a wide range of tests closer to home

CDCs have delivered over four million checks, tests and scans for patients across the country since July 2021, cutting waiting lists and giving patients quicker access to care.

The government is showing progress on its promise to open 160 of the facilities by March 2025, with a further eight due to open before the end of the year, the Health and Social Care Secretary has today confirmed. These will provide capacity for more than 742,000 extra tests a year once fully operational, bolstering access to care.

The government is investing £2.3 billion to transform diagnostic services, with 108 CDCs already up and running and a further 41 due to open. They have opened in a range of settings since the programme started in July 2021, including shopping centres and university campuses.

GPs can refer patients to a centre so they can access life-saving checks closer to home and be diagnosed for a range of conditions, rather than travelling to hospital. The centres are not only more convenient for patients but are also more efficient for staff and free up clinicians’ time to help further cut the waiting lists.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said:

These new centres will benefit tens of thousands of patients, cutting out unnecessary hospital visits and delivering closer, more convenient care.

Patients will be able to access a range of life-saving tests, including MRI scans, X-rays, and respiratory checks – speeding up the diagnosis of illnesses like cancer and heart disease.

We have already made significant progress in bringing down waiting lists – one of the government’s top five priorities - and community diagnostic centres are a key part of this, with over four million vital checks delivered so far.

These include:

Scarborough Gateway CDC: this will open in the town centre near Scarborough train station in December 2023 and offer 91,000 additional checks a year once fully operational.

Scarborough CDC (Ripon) will open at Ripon Community Hospital in the same month, and will have capacity for 27,000 checks a year once up and running.

Oldham CDC (South East Manchester) will open at the Crown Point Retail Park in Denton, Greater Manchester in December 2023, and offer 129,000 extra tests a year when all services are live.

Manchester and Trafford CDC (North Manchester) – this will open in Harpurhey in December 2023 and offer 41,000 tests when fully operational.

Clacton CDC (Bluebird Lodge) – this will open at the Bluebird Lodge community hospital in Ipswich in December 2023 and carry out 24,000 extra tests once up and running.

Plymouth CDC – this will open in the town in September 2023 and offer the capacity for 89,000 tests when services are live.

North Lincolnshire CDC (Grimsby) – this facility will open in Grimsby in December 2023 and have the capacity to deliver 142,000 tests.

Hull and East Riding CDC – this will open in the city in December 2023 and have the capacity to deliver 199,000 tests.

NHS national director of elective recovery, Sir James Mackey, said:

These ‘one-stop shops’ play a key role the NHS’s elective recovery plan, and the new CDCs are a welcome addition to more than 100 existing community diagnostic centres, which have already delivered more than four million tests and checks.

Our elective recovery plan set out how the NHS will deliver nine million more tests and checks per year by 2025, and the work of these diagnostic centres – some in convenient spots including shopping centres – are excellent examples of the innovative work being done across the health service to ensure patients get the tests and checks they need as quickly as possible.

Other steps are being taken to bust the backlogs and boost patient choice. Last month, the government announced that patients will be empowered to choose where they receive hospital care. Currently just 1 in 10 patients exercise their right to choose but research shows that giving patients choice can cut up to 3 months off their waiting time by selecting a different hospital in the same region.

The NHS successfully met the first target in its Elective Recovery Plan to virtually eliminate waits of over two years and has cut 18 month waits by over 91% from the peak in September 2021.

There are already record numbers of people working in the NHS overall, and the NHS will shortly publish a long term workforce plan setting out plans to recruit and retain more staff. All of this is backed by up to £14.1 billion for health and social care over the next two years, on top of record funding.

Background

Our Elective Recovery fact sheet can be found here: Elective recovery - media fact sheet - Department of Health and Social Care Media Centre (blog.gov.uk)

A full list of CDCs currently open (by NHS region) is below, alongside the number sof test, checks and scans delivered in each region to date:

East of England region (as at 21 May 2023 - 347,000 checks, tests and scans since July 2021)

Clacton CDC

Ely CDC

Ely CDC (Wisbech)

New QEII Hospital CDC

Thurrock CDC

Thurrock CDC (Braintree)

London region (as at 21 May 2023 - 553,000 checks, tests and scans since July 2021)

Barking Community Hospital CDC

Eltham Community Hospital CDC

Finchley Memorial Hospital CDC

Finchley Memorial Hospital CDC (Wood Green)

Mile End Hospital CDC

NWL Ealing CDC

Queen Mary’s Hospital Roehampton CDC

Queen Mary’s Hospital Roehampton CDC (Kingston)

Midlands region (as at 21 May 2023 - 880,000 checks, tests and scans since July 2021)

Cannock Chase CDC

Corbett CDC

Corbett CDC (Guest)

Corbett CDC (Merry Hill)

Corby CDC

Corby CDC (King’s Heath)

Coventry City Community CDC

Coventry City Community CDC (Rugby St Cross)

Florence Nightingale Community Hospital CDC

Florence Nightingale Community Hospital CDC (Sir Robert Peel)

Grantham CDC

Hereford City CDC (Kidderminster Treatment Centre) *-Ilkeston CDC (Whitworth Hospital)

Ilkeston Community Hospital CDC

Leicester CDC

South Warwickshire CDC

Warwickshire North CDC

Washwood Heath CDC

North East and Yorkshire region (as at 21 May 2023 - 375,000 checks, tests and scans since July 2021)

Barnsley Glassworks CDC

Bishop Auckland CDC

Blaydon CDC *closes when ICP North - Metrocentre opens

Leeds CDC

Leeds CDC (Armley Moor Health Centre)

Montagu Hospital CDC

Montagu Hospital CDC (Rotherham Diagnostics)

North Lincolnshire CDC (Askham Bar Community Care Centre)

North Lincolnshire CDC (East Riding Community Hospital)

North Lincolnshire CDC (Selby War Memorial)

North Lincolnshire CDC (Withernsea Community Hospital)

Penrith CDC *closes when North Cumbria opens

Tees Valley CDC (Friarage)

Tees Valley CDC (Hartlepool)

Tees Valley CDC - (Lawson Street)*closes when new Tees Valley Hub opens

Tees Valley CDC (Redcar)

North West Region (as at 21 May 2023 - 577,000 checks, tests and scans since July 2021)

Bolton CDC

Clatterbridge Diagnostics CDC

Clatterbridge Diagnostics CDC (Ellesmere Port CDC)

Clatterbridge CDC (Liverpool Women’s Hospital)

Leigh CDC

Manchester & Trafford CDC

Northern Care Alliance Oldham CDC

Northern Care Alliance Oldham CDC (Salford)

Preston Healthport CDC

Rossendale CDC

Rossendale CDC (Burnley General Hospital)

St Helens CDC

St Helen’s CDC (Southport)

St Helen’s CDC (Victoria Infirmary Northwich)

St Helen’s CDC (Warrington & Halton)

Westmorland CDC

Westmorland CDC (Crossland Day Hospital)

Westmorland CDC (Heysham)

Whitegate Drive CDC

South East region (as at 21 May 2023 – 798,000 checks, tests and scans since July 2021)

Andover CDC

Bexhill CDC

Bexhill CDC (Hastings)

Buckland Community Hospital CDC

Crawley Collaborative CDC

Crawley Collaborative CDC (Caterham Dene)

Island CDC

Lymington New Forest Hospital CDC

Lymington New Forest Hospital CDC (Hythe)

Lymington New Forest Hospital CDC (Romsey)

Milford Community Hospital CDC

Oxford CDC

Portsmouth CDC

Portsmouth CDC (Fareham)

Portsmouth CDC (Oak Park)

Queen Victoria Hospital CDC

Royal South Hants CDC

Slough CDC

Slough CDC (Heatherwood)

Southlands Hospital CDC

Southlands Hospital CDC (Bognor Regis WMH)

Southlands Hospital CDC (Brighton)

Swale CDC

West Berkshire Community Hospital CDC

West Berkshire Community CDC (Amersham)

West Berkshire Community Hospital CDC (Bracknell)

West Kent CDC

Woking Community Hospital CDC

South West region (as at 21 May 2023 – 565,000 checks, tests and scans since July 2021)