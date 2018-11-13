News story

Webinar 27 November - How SMEs can sell to HMRC

Published 13 November 2018
From:
Crown Commercial Service
Emma Jones will be hosting a webinar with Samantha Bloyce of HMRC.

In this webinar you’ll hear from HMRC’s SME Champion, Samantha Bloyce. Samantha leads the work in HMRC to see more work flowing to SMEs and in this session she will demystify the procurement process. You’ll learn what to expect and how to respond when considering whether to apply for a government contract.

Registration link

