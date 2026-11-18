Prime Minister Andy Burnham arrives in Berlin this morning [THU] to co-chair a Coalition of the Willing meeting

UK set to gift Ukraine more than 1,000 long-range strike drones, including drones capable of striking beyond 1000km

Package will power British jobs and opportunity with more than 80% of the package spent in the UK

Comes as 12 UK-based companies awarded access to Ukraine’s coveted AI Avengers Labs

Ukraine will receive over 1,000 more long range strike drones to boost its defence against Russia’s callous attacks on civilians.

Arriving in Berlin today, Prime Minister Andy Burnham is set to announce a new £260 million package, including long-range drones, which can travel more than 1000km - the equivalent to the distance between London and Berlin.

The package will include strike drones able to carry heavy warheads capable of flattening targets in a single hit, enabling Ukraine to target military production facilities and other legitimate military targets far behind the front lines.

The UK will also build and deliver vital maritime, logistical, and surveillance drones to allow Ukraine to resupply front line forces, ensuring stocks such as blood and fridges for medical stores reach those on the front line.

The boost for Ukraine’s long-range capability comes as after the UK announced a major package of air defence at the Ukraine Defence Contact Group on Tuesday, and a sweeping set of stinging sanctions last week, making the UK the first country to sanction all ten of Russia’s major oil producers.

Today’s announcement of further support won’t just boost Ukraine’s front lines; it will also bring jobs and opportunity around the country, with more than 80% of this funding to be spent in the UK – including with small and medium sized businesses across Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland.

The latest package comes after Ukraine has faced more than 2000 attacks on energy infrastructure, degrading Ukraine’s ability to move power from generation sites to the centre and east of the country, starving children, and the elderly from basic necessities such as warmth and light.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:

Plunging millions of Ukrainians into the freezing cold and starving them of heat and warmth won’t see Putin win this war, it will only cement our resolve to support Ukraine. That is why I am determined the UK will do everything we can to ensure Ukraine is able to defend itself from Russia’s barrage of attacks and systematic striking of critical national infrastructure. And that backing is not just supporting them on the battlefield but also bringing jobs and opportunity here at home. At the Coalition of the Willing, Ukraine’s friends and partners will make clear that our steadfast support for Ukraine will not waver and we are united as ever in securing a just and lasting peace that sees an end to this senseless war and ensures conflict does not return to our continent.

Daily outages have reached 16 hours in multiple regions and up to 22 hours in Kyiv, with emergency cuts causing multi-day blackouts leaving people without water supplies to their homes, ability to keep fridges running or use ovens.

Following President Zelenskyy’s visit to London last month, the UK has also begun delivering additional Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMMs) announced for Ukraine. LMMs have proven extremely effective against jet-powered drones that Russia is using to strike far beyond the front lines in Ukraine.

Alongside those deliveries, and support from partners across the Coalition of the Willing, Ukraine is now shooting down close to 70% of jet drones, compared to 30% in early September.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting MP said:

President Putin uses winter as a weapon in Ukraine. We are converting our steadfast commitment for Ukraine into capability that will help defend against Russia’s barbaric attacks on civilians. We promised more support for Ukraine at the Budget, and we are delivering on that pledge, providing over 1,000 long-range strike drones as part of our ongoing commitment to mobilise allies and strengthen Ukraine’s defences. Ukraine’s frontline is the frontline for freedom and democracy, and we will stand with them for as long as it takes.

Meanwhile, 12 UK-based defence firms have been awarded access to Ukraine’s coveted Avengers AI Labs following a partnership agreed between the Prime Minister and President Zelenskyy in August.

The platform provides real world data and insights to train AI models, collected by thousands of daylight cameras and infrared sensors across the battlefield in Ukraine.

92 companies applied to be part of the partnership, with the competition whittling it down to the top dozen proposals, which will now get unparalleled access to real-world operational insights and the opportunity to ‘plug and play’.

The Prime Minister is expected to travel on to Brussels for the EU Summit from Berlin.