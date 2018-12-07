£1 billion of funding to upgrade NHS services in England

The Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock has announced £963 million of extra funding for health facilities across England.

Stopping sending money to the EU after EU Exit means we can invest more in domestic priorities including our NHS.

A total of 75 projects will receive funding to upgrade facilities so that more people can be treated and more can be done to prevent ill-health in the first place.

Projects that will receive a share of the funding include:

a new emergency department in Walsall

a multimillion-pound eye care facility in London

a major expansion of mental health services in Newcastle, Gateshead and Liverpool

Almost £800 million of the funding will go to projects outside London in order to improve access to care across the country.

The investment comes ahead of the launch of the government’s long-term plan for the NHS. The long-term plan is the biggest ever funding increase for the NHS and will see its budget increase by £20.5 billion every year by 2023 to 2024.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: