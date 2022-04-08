Water fluoridation: seeking views on future consultation process

The Health and Care Bill, currently going through parliament sets out some changes to the water fluoridation legislation in England. If it becomes law, the Bill will allow the Secretary of State, instead of local authorities, to establish new water fluoridation schemes, or to vary or terminate existing water fluoridation schemes in England.

In the event that the Bill is passed, there will be a legal duty on the Secretary of State to undertake a formal public consultation before introducing any new water fluoridation schemes or before varying or terminating an existing scheme. Secondary legislation will need to set out the process for consulting and the results from this consultation will inform that secondary legislation.

The easiest way to participate in this consultation is by completing the online survey.