Visiting in care homes, hospitals and hospices (easy read)

The government wants to make sure that patients and residents in care homes, hospitals and hospices in England can have visitors whenever it is reasonable and safe.

We might need to make new rules about visiting, like how many visitors someone can have and when they can visit.

Please answer our questions to tell us what you think about this. We’ll use what you tell us to help us decide what to do.

Follow the ‘Respond online’ link in the ‘Ways to respond’ box below to tell us your ideas.

Or you can print and scan this document with your answers, then email it to visiting@dhsc.gov.uk.

Or you can print and post this document with your answers to:

Consultation on visiting in care homes, hospitals and hospices

Department of Health and Social Care

39 Victoria Street

London

SW1H 0EU



You can read more in the non-easy read version of this consultation.