Visiting in care homes, hospitals and hospices (easy read)

Department of Health and Social Care
28 June 2023

Applies to England

The government wants to make some new rules on visiting care homes, hospitals and hospices in England. We would like your ideas.

The government wants to make sure that patients and residents in care homes, hospitals and hospices in England can have visitors whenever it is reasonable and safe.

We might need to make new rules about visiting, like how many visitors someone can have and when they can visit.

Please answer our questions to tell us what you think about this. We’ll use what you tell us to help us decide what to do.

Follow the ‘Respond online’ link in the ‘Ways to respond’ box below to tell us your ideas.

Or you can print and scan this document with your answers, then email it to visiting@dhsc.gov.uk.

Or you can print and post this document with your answers to:

Consultation on visiting in care homes, hospitals and hospices
Department of Health and Social Care
39 Victoria Street
London
SW1H 0EU

You can read more in the non-easy read version of this consultation.

Rules we want to make about visiting care homes, hospitals and hospices: information about the consultation (easy read)

Rules we want to make about visiting care homes, hospitals and hospices: consultation questions (easy read)

