This consultation will inform the government's proposed development of secondary legislation on visiting in care homes, hospitals and hospices.

We’re seeking your views on visiting in health and care settings to inform our decisions around making visiting rules mandatory for the good of service users.

The Department of Health and Social Care wants to ensure that visiting (including accompanying people to hospital appointments) is protected and that it remains a priority for health and care providers so that patients and residents can receive visitors whenever it is reasonable and safe.

