Using dual energy x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) scans for non-medical purposes as a justified practice

This consultation aims to seek views on the potential use of DEXA scans for non-medical purposes, in particular whether:

the use of DEXA for non-medical purposes should be justified for both elite athletes and other individuals monitoring their body composition under general fitness and sporting programmes

for non-medical purposes should be justified for both elite athletes and other individuals monitoring their body composition under general fitness and sporting programmes its use should exclude children, young people and individuals known to be pregnant

there should be limits on the number of scans undertaken by an individual within a set timeframe

The Department of Health and Social Care may undertake targeted engagement with relevant bodies as part of this consultation.

The UK government is consulting on behalf of the devolved governments. Accordingly, this consultation covers England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The UK and devolved governments will continue to engage throughout the consultation period to ensure all 4 nations’ views are heard. The devolved governments will all receive findings from the public consultation to inform policy decisions for all 4 nations.

The consultation will also be available in Welsh.