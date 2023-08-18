Open consultation

Use of exemptions by dental hygienists and dental therapists

Department of Health and Social Care
18 August 2023

This consultation will inform the government’s proposal to enable dental hygienists and dental therapists to supply and administer medicines under exemptions.

We are seeking your views on amending the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 to enable dental hygienists and dental therapists to supply and administer specific medicines without the need for sign-off from a dentist.

The Department of Health and Social Care, consulting jointly with the Department of Health Northern Ireland, wants to work with the dental sector to improve the use of skills in NHS dentistry to ensure the full dental team can be used to deliver care to patients. This is an important element in improving access to NHS dentistry, while also improving use of the dental workforce and the job satisfaction these professionals have by enabling them to work to the full scope of their practice.

The proposed change will support dental hygienists and dental therapists in providing the right care to patients without unnecessary delays and add capacity in dental care teams.

Proposal to enable dental hygienists and dental therapists to supply and administer specific medicines under exemptions

Impact assessment on the proposal to enable dental hygienists and dental therapists to supply and administer specific medicines under exemptions

PDF, 388 KB, 18 pages

