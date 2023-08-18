Use of exemptions by dental hygienists and dental therapists

We are seeking your views on amending the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 to enable dental hygienists and dental therapists to supply and administer specific medicines without the need for sign-off from a dentist.

The Department of Health and Social Care, consulting jointly with the Department of Health Northern Ireland, wants to work with the dental sector to improve the use of skills in NHS dentistry to ensure the full dental team can be used to deliver care to patients. This is an important element in improving access to NHS dentistry, while also improving use of the dental workforce and the job satisfaction these professionals have by enabling them to work to the full scope of their practice.

The proposed change will support dental hygienists and dental therapists in providing the right care to patients without unnecessary delays and add capacity in dental care teams.