Tobacco and related products legislation introduced between 2015 to 2016: reviewing effectiveness

Published 29 January 2021
Department of Health and Social Care

Summary

We want your views on how well current tobacco regulations are achieving their objectives.

Consultation description

This consultation is about the following regulations:

We’re asking for feedback on the effectiveness of the legislation in achieving its objectives along with any unintended consequences that may have occurred.

TRPR and SPoT require the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to complete a review of the legislation within 5 years of the regulations coming into force. This is known as a post implementation review (PIR).

We expect a wide range of industry, charities, academic researchers and members of the public to respond to this consultation.

A consultation on the Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016 and the Standardised Packaging of Tobacco Products Regulations 2015

