The Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005: call for evidence

The government is seeking feedback on the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 – the Fire Safety Order – which regulates fire safety in non-domestic premises. This call for evidence is the first step to update the evidence base to ensure that the Fire Safety Order is fit for purpose for all regulated premises. We would like to hear from enforcing authorities, fire safety professionals, those who are regulated by the order and those whose safety must be considered under the order. For workplaces, this includes employers and employees; for the parts used in common in residential buildings, this includes landlords, managing agents and residents.

The call for evidence complements the government’s consultation, Building a Safer Future: Proposals for reform in the building safety regulatory system. Both the consultation and call for evidence are important steps in the government’s programme of work to reform the building regulations and fire safety system, making sure that people are safe, and feel safe, now and in the future.

Responses to the call for evidence will be used to assess any changes that may be needed and how they may be best achieved to ensure high and proportionate standards of fire safety in all buildings covered by the order.