The Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005: call for evidence

Published 6 June 2019
Home Office

This call for evidence seeks views and evidence on the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 for England in workplaces and the parts used in common in multi-occupied residential buildings.

The government is seeking feedback on the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 – the Fire Safety Order – which regulates fire safety in non-domestic premises. This call for evidence is the first step to update the evidence base to ensure that the Fire Safety Order is fit for purpose for all regulated premises. We would like to hear from enforcing authorities, fire safety professionals, those who are regulated by the order and those whose safety must be considered under the order. For workplaces, this includes employers and employees; for the parts used in common in residential buildings, this includes landlords, managing agents and residents.

The call for evidence complements the government’s consultation, Building a Safer Future: Proposals for reform in the building safety regulatory system. Both the consultation and call for evidence are important steps in the government’s programme of work to reform the building regulations and fire safety system, making sure that people are safe, and feel safe, now and in the future.

Responses to the call for evidence will be used to assess any changes that may be needed and how they may be best achieved to ensure high and proportionate standards of fire safety in all buildings covered by the order.

The Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 call for evidence

PDF, 729KB, 31 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@homeoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

The Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 call for evidence: Annexes

PDF, 757KB, 17 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@homeoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Respond online

FireSafetyUnitconsultations@homeoffice.gov.uk

Fire Safety Unit
2 Marsham Street
Fry Building
London
SW1P 4DF

