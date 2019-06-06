Building a safer future: proposals for reform of the building safety regulatory system

This consultation builds on the recommendations from Dame Judith Hackitt’s Independent Review of Building Regulations and Fire Safety. It proposes fundamental reform of building safety requirements so that residents are safe, and feel safe, in their homes.

The proposals span 5 broad areas:

the scope of the new regime

the concept of dutyholders who have clear responsibilities throughout a building’s design, construction and occupation

giving residents a stronger voice in the system and ensuring their concerns are never ignored

plans for a new building safety regulator to provide oversight of the new building safety regulatory regime

strengthened enforcement and sanctions to deter non-compliance with the new regime

The Home Office, alongside this document, has issued a call for evidence on the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety Order) 2005 (the ‘Fire Safety Order’). This seeks views from the fire safety sector, those it regulates and enforcing authorities on the current effectiveness and application of the Fire Safety Order to provide a regulatory framework for the ongoing management of fire safety in non-domestic premises and the common parts of multi-occupied residential buildings.