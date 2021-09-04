Open consultation

Supporting defence infrastructure and the future of time-limited permitted development rights

Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government and Ministry of Defence
5 September 2021
3 September 2021 — See all updates
England

This consultation seeks views on proposed changes to permitted development rights.

Consultation description

This consultation seeks views on the future of two time-limited permitted development rights, and on the introduction of two new permitted development rights to support the delivery of defence infrastructure on defence sites.

Supporting defence infrastructure and the future of time-limited permitted development rights

Respond online

defencesitesandtemporarypdrconsultation@communities.gov.uk

Planning Development Management
Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
Planning Directorate
3rd Floor, North East
Fry Building
2 Marsham Street
London
SW1P 4DF

