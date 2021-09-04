Supporting defence infrastructure and the future of time-limited permitted development rights
This consultation seeks views on the future of two time-limited permitted development rights, and on the introduction of two new permitted development rights to support the delivery of defence infrastructure on defence sites.
defencesitesandtemporarypdrconsultation@communities.gov.uk
Last updated 3 September 2021