We are seeking views on proposals to extend smoke-free laws to certain outdoor public places and introduce heated tobacco-free and vape-free restrictions.

Consultation description

Parliament is currently considering the Tobacco and Vapes Bill. The bill will give the government new powers to make regulations on tobacco and vapes.

We plan to use these powers as soon as reasonably practicable after the bill becomes law.

We are seeking views on proposals to:

  • extend smoke-free laws to certain outdoor public places, including children’s playgrounds and outside a number of health and social care and education settings
  • introduce heated tobacco-free places
  • introduce vape-free places
  • introduce exemptions including allowing for designated smoking, heated tobacco and vaping areas within smoke-free, heated tobacco-free and vape-free places
  • define boundaries and set signage requirements for smoke-free, heated tobacco-free and vape-free places

These proposals aim to protect children and medically vulnerable people from secondhand smoke, heated tobacco emissions and vape vapours.

This consultation applies to England only. The devolved governments will run separate consultations.

A consultation stage impact assessment is published alongside this consultation.

Documents

Smoke-free, heated tobacco-free and vape-free places in England

Smoke-free, heated tobacco-free and vape-free places in England: impact assessment

