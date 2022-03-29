SEND review: right support, right place, right time
Applies to England
Consultation description
The government is committed to improving outcomes for children and young people with SEND and those in alternative provision.
To achieve this ambition we want to work with and hear from:
- children and young people
- parents and carers
- those who advocate and work with the SEND sector
- local and national system leaders
We encourage you to consider the proposals set out in this green paper and respond to our consultation.
Together, we can ensure every child and young person with SEND and those in alternative provision can thrive and be well prepared for adult life.
A separate summary covering the SEND and AP green paper and responding to the consultation is also available.
A British Sign Language (BSL) version and an easy-read version of the green paper will be available in early April.
If you would like a Braille or audio version of the green paper or an accessible format that is not listed, email SENDreview.consultation@education.gov.uk.