Open consultation

SEND review: right support, right place, right time

From:
Department for Education and Department of Health and Social Care
Published
29 March 2022

Applies to England

Summary

We're seeking views on our green paper about the changes we want to make to the special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and alternative provision (AP) system in England.

This consultation is being held on another website.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

The government is committed to improving outcomes for children and young people with SEND and those in alternative provision.

To achieve this ambition we want to work with and hear from:

  • children and young people
  • parents and carers
  • those who advocate and work with the SEND sector
  • local and national system leaders

We encourage you to consider the proposals set out in this green paper and respond to our consultation.

Together, we can ensure every child and young person with SEND and those in alternative provision can thrive and be well prepared for adult life.

A separate summary covering the SEND and AP green paper and responding to the consultation is also available.

A British Sign Language (BSL) version and an easy-read version of the green paper will be available in early April.

If you would like a Braille or audio version of the green paper or an accessible format that is not listed, email SENDreview.consultation@education.gov.uk.

Documents

SEND review: right support, right place, right time (web-accessible PDF)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-3244-7, E02729062, CP 624 PDF, 4.21 MB, 104 pages

Order a copy

SEND review: right support, right place, right time (Print ready PDF)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-3244-7, E02729062, CP 624 PDF, 4.22 MB, 106 pages

Order a copy

SEND review: right support, right place, right time (Large print PDF)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-3244-7, E02729062, CP 624 PDF, 3.13 MB, 216 pages

Order a copy
Published 29 March 2022