SEND review: right support, right place, right time

The government is committed to improving outcomes for children and young people with SEND and those in alternative provision.

To achieve this ambition we want to work with and hear from:

children and young people

parents and carers

those who advocate and work with the SEND sector

sector local and national system leaders

We encourage you to consider the proposals set out in this green paper and respond to our consultation.

Together, we can ensure every child and young person with SEND and those in alternative provision can thrive and be well prepared for adult life.

A separate summary covering the SEND and AP green paper and responding to the consultation is also available.